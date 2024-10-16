How to watch today's Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Kings continue their Canadian stretch on this road trip, facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

The Kings have opened the season with a 1-0-2 record, kicking things off with a road victory over the Sabres before back-to-back overtime losses. They first fell 2-1 to the Bruins, followed by a high-scoring 8-7 thriller against the Senators. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, stand at 2-1, having begun with a loss to the Canadiens but bouncing back with consecutive 4-2 wins over the Devils and Penguins.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game, plus plenty more.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Date Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Ontario

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: BSW

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news & key players

The Maple Leafs have started the season well, even though their offense has been slow to get going, with only eight goals across the first three games. Max Domi, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander have stepped up, tallying three goals and four assists, but the rest of the forwards have been quiet.

The Leafs are eagerly waiting for Auston Matthews to rediscover his goal-scoring form after netting 69 goals last season but remaining scoreless so far this year.

Despite the offensive struggles, Toronto's defense has been exceptional, surrendering just five goals in their first three games. Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev have anchored the top two defensive pairings with a combined 1.0 defensive point shares, while Morgan Rielly and Oliver Ekman-Larsson have added valuable support, forcing turnovers and shutting down plays in all three zones.

Goalie Anthony Stolarz has been solid between the pipes, stopping 47 of the 50 shots he's faced so far.

Los Angeles Kings team news & key players

The Kings have kicked off the season on a high note, with their offense setting the pace by netting 11 goals in the first three games. Anze Kopitar, Kevin Fiala, and Alex Laferriere have been standouts, combining for seven goals and five assists to power the top two lines.

Meanwhile, the rest of the squad has also risen to the occasion, with Adrian Kempe, Quinton Byfield, and Tanner Jeannot contributing two goals and four assists collectively. On the defensive end, Brandt Clarke has provided a boost with three assists from the blue line, helping to ignite the attack.

While the offense has shined, the defense has had its challenges, conceding 11 goals over the first three matchups, including eight in their most recent game. Vladislav Gavrikov and Joel Edmundson have done their best to anchor the top defensive pairs, but the rest of the backline has struggled, frequently allowing opponents to fire uncontested shots on goal.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper has also faced difficulties, posting a .889 save percentage and a 3.59 goals-against average on 99 shots, along with a -0.8 goals saved above average.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 01/03/24 Los Angeles Kings 0-3 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 11/01/23 Toronto Maple Leafs 1-4 Los Angeles Kings NHL 12/09/22 Toronto Maple Leafs 5-0 Los Angeles Kings NHL 10/30/22 Los Angeles Kings 4-2 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 11/25/21 Los Angeles Kings 2-6 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL

More NHL news and coverage