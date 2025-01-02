This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch Timberwolves vs Celtics live on DirecTV Stream
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Boston Celtics to start a highly anticipated NBA game on January 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Celtics score 119.5 points a game, which is a lot more than the Timberwolves' 109.7 points per game.

The Celtics also have a slight edge when it comes to rebounding. They get 44.8 boards each game as opposed to Minnesota's 42.6.

In terms of assists, both teams are about even. The Celtics have 25.9 per game, while the Timberwolves have 25.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves are scheduled to meet the Boston Celtics in an electrifying NBA battle on January 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DateJanuary 2, 2025
Tip-off Time7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
VenueTarget Center
LocationMinneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics live on:

  • TV channel: TNT
  • Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM. 

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month. 

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards averages 24.9 points and shoots 44.2% from the field and 80.5% from his free-throw line.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.7 rebounds per game, with 7.2 defense rebounds and 1.2 offensive rebounds.

Mike Conley assists 4.4 times a game while performing 25.3 minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
G, Rob DillinghamAnkle injuryOut
C, Luka GarzaAnkle injuryOut

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum scores 28.5 points a game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 80.6% from the line for free throws.

Derrick White averages 1.12 blocks.

Boston Celtics Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
PG, Jrue HolidayShoulder injuryDay-to-Day
PF, Kristaps PorzingisAnkle injuryDay-to-Day

Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The last few games between the Timberwolves and the Celtics have been very close. Boston has won four of the last five games. In their most recent game, on November 25, 2024, the Celtics beat Minnesota 107-105 in a very close game that showed how well they can perform in tight conditions. On the seventh of November 2023, the Timberwolves beat the Celtics 114–109, showing that they could mess up Boston's flow. Overall, the Celtics' offense has been better than Minnesota's. Twice in the past five games, they scored more points, while Minnesota has counted on their toughness to keep games close. Based on this past, the Celtics may have the edge because they score evenly and have a lot of defensive options. However, the Timberwolves' determination means this will be an additional close game.

DateResults
Nov 25, 2024Celtics 107-105 Timberwolves
Jan 11, 2024Celtics 127-120 Timberwolves
Nov 07, 2023Timberwolves 114-109 Celtics
Mar 16, 2023Celtics 104-102 Timberwolves
Dec 24, 2022Celtics 121-109 Timberwolves

