How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Boston Celtics to start a highly anticipated NBA game on January 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Celtics score 119.5 points a game, which is a lot more than the Timberwolves' 109.7 points per game.

The Celtics also have a slight edge when it comes to rebounding. They get 44.8 boards each game as opposed to Minnesota's 42.6.

In terms of assists, both teams are about even. The Celtics have 25.9 per game, while the Timberwolves have 25.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves are scheduled to meet the Boston Celtics in an electrifying NBA battle on January 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date January 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards averages 24.9 points and shoots 44.2% from the field and 80.5% from his free-throw line.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.7 rebounds per game, with 7.2 defense rebounds and 1.2 offensive rebounds.

Mike Conley assists 4.4 times a game while performing 25.3 minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Rob Dillingham Ankle injury Out C, Luka Garza Ankle injury Out

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum scores 28.5 points a game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 80.6% from the line for free throws.

Derrick White averages 1.12 blocks.

Boston Celtics Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Jrue Holiday Shoulder injury Day-to-Day PF, Kristaps Porzingis Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The last few games between the Timberwolves and the Celtics have been very close. Boston has won four of the last five games. In their most recent game, on November 25, 2024, the Celtics beat Minnesota 107-105 in a very close game that showed how well they can perform in tight conditions. On the seventh of November 2023, the Timberwolves beat the Celtics 114–109, showing that they could mess up Boston's flow. Overall, the Celtics' offense has been better than Minnesota's. Twice in the past five games, they scored more points, while Minnesota has counted on their toughness to keep games close. Based on this past, the Celtics may have the edge because they score evenly and have a lot of defensive options. However, the Timberwolves' determination means this will be an additional close game.

Date Results Nov 25, 2024 Celtics 107-105 Timberwolves Jan 11, 2024 Celtics 127-120 Timberwolves Nov 07, 2023 Timberwolves 114-109 Celtics Mar 16, 2023 Celtics 104-102 Timberwolves Dec 24, 2022 Celtics 121-109 Timberwolves

