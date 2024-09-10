How to watch today's Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Colorado Rockies in a thrilling MLB battle on September 10, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
This season, the Detroit Tigers have a 73-71 record overall and a 35-34 record at home. The Colorado Rockies, on the other hand, are 54-90 overall and have a terrible 22-53 record away from home. Both teams have had problems on offense.
The Tigers average 4.22 runs for each game, which ranks them 21st in the league, and the Rockies are closely followed at 4.20 runs per game, which ranks them 23rd.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSDET, COLR
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies are ready to meet in an epic MLB game on September 10, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.
|Date
|September 10, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Comerica Park
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies team news
Detroit Tigers team news
Matt Vierling has a .259 batting average, 121 hits, and 16 home runs.
Riley Greene has also been important, batting .260 including 115 hits and 61 RBIs.
Tyler Holton's 2.29 ERA and 5-1 record have maintained Detroit's pitching rotation.
Detroit Tigers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Wenceel Pérez
|OF
|Left oblique strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Reese Olson
|RHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Colorado Rockies team news
Michael Toglia has 23 home runs for the Rockies, but his .221 batting average shows plate instability.
Brendan Rodgers is more consistent, hitting .274 including a.316 on-base and .417 slugging percentage.
Brenton Doyle has helped Colorado's offense with twenty-two home runs and 66 RBIs at .268.
Colorado Rockies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Kris Bryant
|INF
|Back strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Lucas Gilbreath
|LHP
|Shoulder inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 10, 2024
|Keider Montero
|Bradley Blalock
Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies head-to-head record
It's been a close game every time these two teams have played in their last five meetings. The Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies have each won two of those five meetings.
The Tigers were very good on offense in their recent games, especially in a 14–9 win on the third of July 2023, which came after a 4–2 win the day before.
The Rockies showed they were tough, though, with an 8-5 success on July 1st, 2023, and earlier wins of 6-2 and 3-2 on the 24th of April 2022.
Based on recent history, it looks like the Rockies have won more of their recent meetings, but the Tigers are still capable of putting up a strong fight. This makes the upcoming game hard to guess, but most likely a close one.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 03, 2023
|Tigers 14-9 Rockies
|Jul 02, 2023
|Tigers 4-2 Rockies
|Jul 01, 2023
|Rockies 8-5 Tigers
|Apr 24, 2022
|Rockies 6-2 Tigers
|Apr 24, 2022
|Rockies 3-2 Tigers