How to watch today's Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies, including how to watch and team news.

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Colorado Rockies in a thrilling MLB battle on September 10, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

This season, the Detroit Tigers have a 73-71 record overall and a 35-34 record at home. The Colorado Rockies, on the other hand, are 54-90 overall and have a terrible 22-53 record away from home. Both teams have had problems on offense.

The Tigers average 4.22 runs for each game, which ranks them 21st in the league, and the Rockies are closely followed at 4.20 runs per game, which ranks them 23rd.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSDET, COLR

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies are ready to meet in an epic MLB game on September 10, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date September 10, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Matt Vierling has a .259 batting average, 121 hits, and 16 home runs.

Riley Greene has also been important, batting .260 including 115 hits and 61 RBIs.

Tyler Holton's 2.29 ERA and 5-1 record have maintained Detroit's pitching rotation.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Wenceel Pérez OF Left oblique strain Out, 10-Day IL Reese Olson RHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL

Colorado Rockies team news

Michael Toglia has 23 home runs for the Rockies, but his .221 batting average shows plate instability.

Brendan Rodgers is more consistent, hitting .274 including a.316 on-base and .417 slugging percentage.

Brenton Doyle has helped Colorado's offense with twenty-two home runs and 66 RBIs at .268.

Colorado Rockies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Kris Bryant INF Back strain Out, 10-Day IL Lucas Gilbreath LHP Shoulder inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 10, 2024 Keider Montero Bradley Blalock

Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

It's been a close game every time these two teams have played in their last five meetings. The Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies have each won two of those five meetings.

The Tigers were very good on offense in their recent games, especially in a 14–9 win on the third of July 2023, which came after a 4–2 win the day before.

The Rockies showed they were tough, though, with an 8-5 success on July 1st, 2023, and earlier wins of 6-2 and 3-2 on the 24th of April 2022.

Based on recent history, it looks like the Rockies have won more of their recent meetings, but the Tigers are still capable of putting up a strong fight. This makes the upcoming game hard to guess, but most likely a close one.

Date Results Jul 03, 2023 Tigers 14-9 Rockies Jul 02, 2023 Tigers 4-2 Rockies Jul 01, 2023 Rockies 8-5 Tigers Apr 24, 2022 Rockies 6-2 Tigers Apr 24, 2022 Rockies 3-2 Tigers

