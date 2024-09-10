+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Colorado RockiesGetty Images
Watch Tigers vs Rockies live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies, including how to watch and team news.

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Colorado Rockies in a thrilling MLB battle on September 10, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

This season, the Detroit Tigers have a 73-71 record overall and a 35-34 record at home. The Colorado Rockies, on the other hand, are 54-90 overall and have a terrible 22-53 record away from home. Both teams have had problems on offense.

The Tigers average 4.22 runs for each game, which ranks them 21st in the league, and the Rockies are closely followed at 4.20 runs per game, which ranks them 23rd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSDET, COLR

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Tigers vs Rockies on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies are ready to meet in an epic MLB game on September 10, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

DateSeptember 10, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenueComerica Park
LocationDetroit, Michigan

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Matt Vierling has a .259 batting average, 121 hits, and 16 home runs.

Riley Greene has also been important, batting .260 including 115 hits and 61 RBIs.

Tyler Holton's 2.29 ERA and 5-1 record have maintained Detroit's pitching rotation.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Wenceel PérezOFLeft oblique strainOut, 10-Day IL
Reese OlsonRHPShoulder injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Colorado Rockies team news

Michael Toglia has 23 home runs for the Rockies, but his .221 batting average shows plate instability.

Brendan Rodgers is more consistent, hitting .274 including a.316 on-base and .417 slugging percentage.

Brenton Doyle has helped Colorado's offense with twenty-two home runs and 66 RBIs at .268.

Colorado Rockies injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Kris BryantINFBack strainOut, 10-Day IL
Lucas GilbreathLHPShoulder inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 10, 2024Keider MonteroBradley Blalock

Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

It's been a close game every time these two teams have played in their last five meetings. The Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies have each won two of those five meetings.

The Tigers were very good on offense in their recent games, especially in a 14–9 win on the third of July 2023, which came after a 4–2 win the day before.

The Rockies showed they were tough, though, with an 8-5 success on July 1st, 2023, and earlier wins of 6-2 and 3-2 on the 24th of April 2022.

Based on recent history, it looks like the Rockies have won more of their recent meetings, but the Tigers are still capable of putting up a strong fight. This makes the upcoming game hard to guess, but most likely a close one.

DateResults
Jul 03, 2023Tigers 14-9 Rockies
Jul 02, 2023Tigers 4-2 Rockies
Jul 01, 2023Rockies 8-5 Tigers
Apr 24, 2022Rockies 6-2 Tigers
Apr 24, 2022Rockies 3-2 Tigers

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement