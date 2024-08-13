The Detroit Tigers will clash with the Seattle Mariners to open a thrilling MLB action on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Tigers' home turf.
The Tigers have a 56-63 record overall and a 26-31 record at home. They will try to use their slight home-field edge against the Mariners, who have a 63-56 record overall and a nearly identical 26-30 record away from home.
Both teams have had trouble scoring this season. With an on-base percentage (OBP) of .295, the Tigers are ranked 28th in baseball. The Mariners are ranked 24th, not much better, with an OBP of .303.
The Tigers have a Slugging Percentage (SLG) of .380, which ranks them 23rd in the league in terms of power, while the Mariners have an SLG of .371, which ranks them 28th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSDET, ROOTS
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time
The Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners will meet in a high-voltage MLB clash on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.
|Date
|August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Comerica Park
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners team news
Detroit Tigers team news
Matt Vierling has produced a .255 average, 99 hits, and 14 home runs, providing consistent offense all season.
Tarik Skubal has a 2.57 ERA and 13-4 win-loss record this season.
Detroit Tigers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Wenceel Pérez
|OF
|Left oblique strain
|Day-to-Day
|Riley Greene
|OF
|Right hamstring strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
Seattle Mariners team news
Cal Raleigh has 26 home runs and 76 RBIs despite a .217 batting average.
Julio Rodriguez has a .260 average, a .311 on-base percentage, along with .368 slugging percentage, demonstrating his all-around attacking skills.
Seattle Mariners injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|J.P. Crawford
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Gregory Santos
|RHP
|Right biceps inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 13, 2024
|Tarik Skubal
|George Kirby
Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners head-to-head record
The two teams have recently played each other, and their recent head-to-head experience points to a very close game. The Mariners beat the Tigers 4-3 on August 9, 2024, while the Tigers responded with a 6-2 win the next day. In their last five games, the teams have switched wins. Before this, the Tigers had previously won two games in a row, a 4–2 win on August 7, 2024, along with a 6-0 rout on July 16, 2023. On July 17, 2023, the Mariners shut out the Tigers 2-0, but the series remained very close overall. Because of this back-and-forth pattern, the next game could be very close, with both teams wanting to break the trend and get the upper edge.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 09, 2024
|Mariners 4-3 Tigers
|Aug 08, 2024
|Tigers 6-2 Mariners
|Aug 07, 2024
|Tigers 4-2 Mariners
|Jul 17, 2023
|Mariners 2-0 Tigers
|Jul 16, 2023
|Tigers 6-0 Mariners