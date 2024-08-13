This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Listen to live play-by-play for $1 on
How to watch and listen to today’s Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Detroit Tigers will clash with the Seattle Mariners to open a thrilling MLB action on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Tigers' home turf.

The Tigers have a 56-63 record overall and a 26-31 record at home. They will try to use their slight home-field edge against the Mariners, who have a 63-56 record overall and a nearly identical 26-30 record away from home.

Both teams have had trouble scoring this season. With an on-base percentage (OBP) of .295, the Tigers are ranked 28th in baseball. The Mariners are ranked 24th, not much better, with an OBP of .303.

The Tigers have a Slugging Percentage (SLG) of .380, which ranks them 23rd in the league in terms of power, while the Mariners have an SLG of .371, which ranks them 28th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSDET, ROOTS

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Tigers vs Mariners on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners will meet in a high-voltage MLB clash on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

DateAugust 13, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenueComerica Park
LocationDetroit, Michigan

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Matt Vierling has produced a .255 average, 99 hits, and 14 home runs, providing consistent offense all season.

Tarik Skubal has a 2.57 ERA and 13-4 win-loss record this season.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Wenceel PérezOFLeft oblique strainDay-to-Day
Riley GreeneOFRight hamstring strainOut, 10-Day IL

Seattle Mariners team news

Cal Raleigh has 26 home runs and 76 RBIs despite a .217 batting average.

Julio Rodriguez has a .260 average, a .311 on-base percentage, along with .368 slugging percentage, demonstrating his all-around attacking skills.

Seattle Mariners injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
J.P. CrawfordINFHand injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Gregory SantosRHPRight biceps inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 13, 2024Tarik SkubalGeorge Kirby

Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

The two teams have recently played each other, and their recent head-to-head experience points to a very close game. The Mariners beat the Tigers 4-3 on August 9, 2024, while the Tigers responded with a 6-2 win the next day. In their last five games, the teams have switched wins. Before this, the Tigers had previously won two games in a row, a 4–2 win on August 7, 2024, along with a 6-0 rout on July 16, 2023. On July 17, 2023, the Mariners shut out the Tigers 2-0, but the series remained very close overall. Because of this back-and-forth pattern, the next game could be very close, with both teams wanting to break the trend and get the upper edge.

DateResults
Aug 09, 2024Mariners 4-3 Tigers
Aug 08, 2024Tigers 6-2 Mariners
Aug 07, 2024Tigers 4-2 Mariners
Jul 17, 2023Mariners 2-0 Tigers
Jul 16, 2023Tigers 6-0 Mariners

