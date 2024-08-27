Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Angels are set to face off against the Detroit Tigers to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 27, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Tigers score 4.24 runs per game, which ranks them 18th in the league. The Angels, on the other hand, score 3.93 runs per game, which ranks them 27th.

The batting averages for both teams are low: Detroit hits .234 (23rd) and Los Angeles hits .232 (25th).

The Tigers' on-base rates are even worse: they are .297 (28th), slightly lower than the Angels' .303 (24th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSDET, BSW

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers will meet in an epic MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date August 27, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Colt Keith has a batting average of .264, 111 hits, and 12 home runs.

Riley Greene has kept his batting average close to .263, driving in 55 runs and getting 104 hits.

Tyler Holton is a reliable reliever, with a 2.41 earned run average (five wins, one loss).

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Wenceel Pérez OF Left oblique strain Out, 10-Day IL Javier Báez INF Lumbar spine with hip inflammation Out, 10-Day IL

Los Angeles Angels team news

Zach Neto has hit .256 with 113 hits, nineteen home runs, along with 64 RBIs.

Tyler Anderson has done a good job, with a 3.41 earned run average, even though he has only won 10 games and lost 12.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Matt Moore RP Elbow injury Day-to-Day Mike Trout OF Meniscus issue Out, 10-Day IL

Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 27, 2024 Brant Hurter Johnny Cueto

Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

The next game between the Tigers and the Angels is expected to be very close based on the last five meetings between these teams. The Tigers won the last time they met, on July 1, 2024, by a score of 7–6. This shows that they can win close games. The Angels, on the other hand, have won three of their last five games, including a 5-0 win on June 28, 2024. The Tigers' only other win was in September 2023, with a score of 5–3. Based on this background, the game could go either way, as both teams have won by small margins in the past. This means that it is going to turn into a competitive and tight game.

Date Results Jul 01, 2024 Tigers 7-6 Angels Jun 30, 2024 Angels 6-5 Tigers Jun 29, 2024 Angels 5-2 Tigers Jun 28, 2024 Angels 5-0 Tigers Sep 18, 2023 Tigers 5-3 Angels

