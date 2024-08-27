The Los Angeles Angels are set to face off against the Detroit Tigers to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 27, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Tigers score 4.24 runs per game, which ranks them 18th in the league. The Angels, on the other hand, score 3.93 runs per game, which ranks them 27th.
The batting averages for both teams are low: Detroit hits .234 (23rd) and Los Angeles hits .232 (25th).
The Tigers' on-base rates are even worse: they are .297 (28th), slightly lower than the Angels' .303 (24th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSDET, BSW
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers will meet in an epic MLB game on August 27, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.
|Date
|August 27, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Comerica Park
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels team news
Detroit Tigers team news
Colt Keith has a batting average of .264, 111 hits, and 12 home runs.
Riley Greene has kept his batting average close to .263, driving in 55 runs and getting 104 hits.
Tyler Holton is a reliable reliever, with a 2.41 earned run average (five wins, one loss).
Detroit Tigers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Wenceel Pérez
|OF
|Left oblique strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Javier Báez
|INF
|Lumbar spine with hip inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
Los Angeles Angels team news
Zach Neto has hit .256 with 113 hits, nineteen home runs, along with 64 RBIs.
Tyler Anderson has done a good job, with a 3.41 earned run average, even though he has only won 10 games and lost 12.
Los Angeles Angels injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Matt Moore
|RP
|Elbow injury
|Day-to-Day
|Mike Trout
|OF
|Meniscus issue
|Out, 10-Day IL
Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 27, 2024
|Brant Hurter
|Johnny Cueto
Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record
The next game between the Tigers and the Angels is expected to be very close based on the last five meetings between these teams. The Tigers won the last time they met, on July 1, 2024, by a score of 7–6. This shows that they can win close games. The Angels, on the other hand, have won three of their last five games, including a 5-0 win on June 28, 2024. The Tigers' only other win was in September 2023, with a score of 5–3. Based on this background, the game could go either way, as both teams have won by small margins in the past. This means that it is going to turn into a competitive and tight game.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 01, 2024
|Tigers 7-6 Angels
|Jun 30, 2024
|Angels 6-5 Tigers
|Jun 29, 2024
|Angels 5-2 Tigers
|Jun 28, 2024
|Angels 5-0 Tigers
|Sep 18, 2023
|Tigers 5-3 Angels