How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start a thrilling NBA action on December 31, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. Minnesota wants to defeat Oklahoma City to continue its winning streak, which currently stands at three games.

The Thunder have a 17-5 record against teams from the Western Conference. They also average 33.8 defensive boards per game, which is seventh-best in the West. Isaiah Hartenstein leads the way with 9.7 boards per game.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves have been 2-2 against teams in the same division, and they execute their best in close games, going 6-2 when the difference is four points or less.

The Thunder are hitting 46.6 percent from the field this season, which is a little better than the Timberwolves' average of 45.8%. Minnesota gets 109.3 points per game, which is 6.0 more compared to the 103.3 scores Oklahoma City gives up each game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exciting NBA battle on December 31, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date December 31, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores a remarkable 31.0 points per game and shoots 52.3 percent from the floor and 88.2 percent from the free throw line.

Isaiah Hartenstein grabs 12.6 rebounds every game, which includes 2.9 offensive boards and 9.7 defensive boards.

Jalen Williams averages 5.9 rebounds a game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Chet Holmgren Hip injury Out PG, Alex Caruso Hip injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards scores 24.9 points a game on 44.2% shooting from the floor and 80.5% at the free-throw line.

Rudy Gobert grabs 10.7 rebounds a game, involving 3.5 on offense and 7.2 on defense.

Mike Conley gives out 4.4 assists every game and only turns the ball over 1.2 times during 25.3 minutes of activity.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Daishen Nix Ankle injury Out PG, Rob Dillingham Ankle injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The Timberwolves have a tiny edge in the last five head-to-head games, winning three of them. This includes a big 120-95 win in April 2023 and a close 107-101 success in their newest meeting on the 30th of January 2024. During this time, the Thunder won twice, with a 129-106 win in December 2023 being the most impressive. These games usually have close outcomes, with wins being decided by single digits. Minnesota has shown they can win close games, as shown by their 106–103 win in November 2023. Because the Timberwolves have won three straight games and can score well toward Oklahoma City's barrier, they might have a small edge. This could be another close game, though, because the Thunder are great at getting boards and hitting.

Date Results Jan 30, 2024 Timberwolves 107-101 Thunder Jan 21, 2024 Thunder 102-97 Timberwolves Dec 27, 2023 Thunder 129-106 Timberwolves Nov 29, 2023 Timberwolves 106-103 Thunder Apr 15, 2023 Timberwolves 120-95 Thunder

More NBA news and coverage