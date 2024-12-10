How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks to begin a high-voltage NBA action on December 10, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Dallas will want to defeat Oklahoma City in order to continue their winning streak of seven games.

The Thunder have been 14-5 in the conference this season and have the best defense in the Western Conference, letting in only 103.8 points per game and only 42.5% shooting from the field.

The Mavericks maintain a 10-6 record in the conference and are 6th in the league in assists per game (17.5), with Luka Dončić accounting for 4.1 of those.

Oklahoma City makes 13.7 three-pointers per game on average, which is 1.2 higher than the 12.5 that the Mavericks let them make. On the other hand, Dallas makes 13.3 3-pointers per game, which is 0.7 greater than the Thunder allow.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will meet the Dallas Mavericks in an exciting NBA battle on December 10, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date December 10, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores an impressive 29.8 points per game and makes an amazing 50.8% of the field goals and 85.6% of the free throws.

Isaiah Hartenstein grabs 12.8 rebounds per game on average, with 3.1 rebounds on offense and 9.6 rebounds on defense.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Chet Holmgren Hip injury Out SF, Ousmane Dieng Finger injury Out

Dallas Mavericks team news

Luka Dončić scores 28.7 points each game and shoots 45.0 percent from the field in addition to 76.4 percent from the free throw line.

P.J. Washington Jr. grabs 8.3 rebounds per game, including 1.6 offensive in addition to 6.7 defense.

Kyrie Irving scores 24.3 points and setting up 5.2 assists.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Jaden Hardy Ankle injury Day-to-Day SF, Naji Marshall Illness Day-to-Day

Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams battled each other, the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder were very close, with each team swapping wins. The Mavericks have taken fou of their last five games. On the 18th of November 2024, they beat the Thunder by a score of 121–119, and on May 19, 2024, they beat the Thunder by a score of 117–116.

But the Thunder claimed one of those games, including one on May 14, 2024, by a score of 100–96, showing that they can execute well in close games. This game is going to be another close one because the Thunder have been great on defense so far this year and the Mavericks have a lot of scoring power, which includes Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks' ability to score from different spots and make good use of the fast break could be very important. For their part, the Thunder will need to rely on their defensive abilities and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's guidance to try to beat Dallas.

Date Results Nov 18, 2024 Mavericks 121-119 Thunder May 19, 2024 Mavericks 117-116 Thunder May 16, 2024 Mavericks 104-92 Thunder May 14, 2024 Thunder 100-96 Mavericks May 12, 2024 Mavericks 105-101 Thunder

