How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against the LA Clippers to open a thrilling NBA clash on November 11, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Thunder are 8-2 overall and have a strong 4-1 record at home. The LA Clippers are 6-4 overall and have an amazing 3-0 record on the road.

Oklahoma City's offense is very strong—they average 115.7 points per game—and it could pose a problem for the Clippers' defense.

On the other hand, the Clippers are better at getting boards than the Thunder, with a slight advantage at 45.8 rebounds to 44.4 for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the LA Clippers in an electrifying NBA game on November 11, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date November 11, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the LA Clippers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers play-by-play commentary on radio

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores consistently, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 89.5% of his free throws, which adds up to 26.3 points per game on average.

Chet Holmgren gets 9.2 rebounds for each game, with 7.4 on defense and 1.8 on offense.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player I njury I njury status Kenrich Williams Knee injury Out Isaiah Hartenstein Hand injury Out

LA Clippers team news

Norman Powell scores an average of 25.5 points per game and shoots well, making 51.5% of his shots from the field and 84.4% of his free throws.

Ivica Zubac has controlled the boards, grabbing 12.7 rebounds for each game, which includes 4.4 offensive rebounds.

James Harden is on the court for 34.9 minutes, he mixes skill with 5.2 turnovers per game.

LA Clippers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mo Bamba Knee injury Out P.J. Tucker Personal Out

Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won three of their last five games against the LA Clippers. Some of the Thunder's recent wins, like 105–92 on the third of November 2024, and 129–107 on February 23, 2024, were pretty convincing. The Clippers won by a score of 128–117 on the 17th of January 2024 and by a score of 127–105 on the 24th of March, 2023. In these meetings, the Thunder have always found ways to score more points than the Clippers, often going over 120 points. The Clippers, on the other hand, have had trouble keeping up with that pace at times. The Thunder may have a slight tactical edge in the game to come because they have won the last two meetings and are performing well right now.

Date Results Nov 03, 2024 Thunder 105-92 Clippers Feb 23, 2024 Thunder 129-107 Clippers Jan 17, 2024 Clippers 128-117 Thunder Dec 22, 2023 Thunder 134-115 Clippers Mar 24, 2023 Clippers 127-105 Thunder

