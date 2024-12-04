How to watch Texas A&M vs Syracuse NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M vs Syracuse NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Texas A&M Aggies are scheduled to meet the Syracuse Orange to start a high-voltage NCAAW battle on December 04, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT.

As a whole, the Texas A&M Aggies are 4-4 and have a 3-1 record at home. The Syracuse Orange are also 4-4.

Syracuse is better overall than Texas A&M. They average 77.1 points each game in comparison to 66.5 for the Aggies, and they make more field goals (47.2%) than the Aggies (43.8%).

The Aggies, on the other hand, get 35.9 rebounds per game, while Syracuse only gets 32.8.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Syracuse Orange: Date and tip-off time

The Texas A&M Aggies will battle with the Syracuse Orange in an epic NCAAW game on December 04, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT, at Reed Arena, in College Station, Texas.

Date December 04, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Reed Arena Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Syracuse Orange on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Syracuse Orange live on:

TV channel: ESPN U

ESPN U Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs Syracuse Orange play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Sahara Jones averages 12.1 points per game, shoots 47.1% from the field, and grabs 6.9 boards.

Sole Williams helps the attack along with her 2.6 assists per game, but she turns the ball over 2.9 times in 22.3 minutes of action.

Aicha Coulibaly adds defensive stress with 1.1 steals per game and scores the same amount of points as Jones (12.1).

Syracuse Orange team news

Georgia Woolley leads the group with 15.9 points each game and is really strong at making free throws—91.2% of the time she makes them.

Kyra Wood averages 6.6 rebounds each game, which includes 3.3 offensive rebounds.

Dominique Camp gives out 4.3 assists per game and stays in charge with only 1.3 turnovers over 19.1 minutes.

