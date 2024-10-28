How to watch today's Tampa Bay Lightning vs Nashville Predators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators, including how to watch and team news.

The Nashville Predators (3-5, Central Division) will look to extend their three-game winning streak as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3, Atlantic Division) on Monday night.

The Predators are riding high, having secured victories in their last three outings. In their most recent game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, they lit the lamp four times, ultimately clinching the match with a three-goal margin.

On the other hand, the Lightning have shown promise this season but have had a few disappointing performances. However, in their last matchup on Saturday, they displayed a solid defensive effort, shutting out the Washington Capitals and winning 3-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning vs Nashville Predators NHL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Nashville Predators: Date and puck-drop time

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Date Monday, October 28, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Nashville Predators on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Tampa Bay Lightning vs Nashville Predators

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Nashville Predators team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news & key players

The Tampa Bay Lightning secured a 3-0 victory over the Washington Capitals in their last outing. Goals were scored by Brayden Point, Mitchell Chaffee, and Conor Geekie, while Andrei Vasilevskiy was flawless in goal, turning away all 32 shots he faced.

This season, the Lightning have demonstrated impressive offensive capabilities, netting four or more goals in five of their first eight games. They currently rank fourth in the league for goals per game but sit at 24th in shots taken. Nikita Kucherov leads the squad with 14 points and eight goals.

Defensively, Tampa Bay has also performed well, ranking 10th in goals allowed per game and sixth in shots against per game. Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a record of 4-3-0, boasting a 2.64 goals against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage (SV%). Meanwhile, Jonas Johansson has a record of 1-0-0, with a 4.08 GAA and an .880 SV%.

Nashville Predators team news & key players

In their recent matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Predators netted four goals, securing a victory by a three-goal margin. Brady Skjei had a standout performance, contributing with two assists. Scott Wedgewood took to the crease, making 25 saves on 28 shots faced. Strong goaltending will be crucial in the upcoming game; any struggles in that area could lead to significant challenges.

Currently, the Predators are averaging 2.63 goals per game, while their defense is allowing 3.5 goals against. Their offense sits at 27th in the league rankings, with the defense following closely at 24th. Surprisingly, they lead the NHL in shots, averaging 35.8 per game, yet their overall goal-scoring has been underwhelming.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Nashville Predators head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 10/13/24 Buffalo Sabres 5-2 Florida Panthers NHL 04/14/24 Florida Panthers 3-2 Buffalo Sabres NHL 02/28/24 Florida Panthers 3-2 Buffalo Sabres NHL 02/16/24 Buffalo Sabres 0-4 Florida Panthers NHL 04/05/23 Florida Panthers 2-1 Buffalo Sabres NHL

More NHL news and coverage