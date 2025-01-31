How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors, including how to watch and team news.

The Phoenix Suns travel to Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, for a Pacific Division showdown against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, with tip-off set for 10:00 pm ET.

The Suns are coming off a win against the Clippers but stumbled against the Timberwolves. Their upcoming schedule features matchups with the Trail Blazers, Thunder, and Jazz. Offensively, Phoenix is putting up 112.7 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. On the defensive end, they are conceding 113.7 points per game on 46.3% shooting.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have notched victories over the Jazz and Thunder, with games against the Magic, Jazz, and Lakers on the horizon. Golden State is averaging 111.5 points per game on 44.6% shooting while holding opponents to 111.2 points on 45.9% shooting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will square off against the Golden State Warriors in a highly-anticipated NBA clash on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date Friday, January 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: Altitude, ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Phoenix Suns team news & key players

Kevin Durant spearheaded the Suns' offense with 33 points and seven assists in their last outing, while Devin Booker chipped in 28 points and dished out eight assists. However, Booker struggled with ball control, turning the ball over nine times. Bradley Beal serves as the team's third-leading scorer, while Tyus Jones contributes on the boards with 2.6 rebounds per game. Phoenix is connecting on 37.7% of its three-point attempts and hitting 79.8% from the free-throw line. Defensively, the Suns are allowing opponents to shoot 36% from deep while pulling down 42.5 rebounds per contest.

Golden State Warriors team news & key players

Golden State recently overcame a 14-point deficit to edge out Oklahoma City, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's explosive 52-point performance. The Warriors limited the Thunder to just 40.4% shooting from the field while making 49.4% of their own attempts, including 13-of-38 from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins paced the Warriors with 27 points, while Stephen Curry continues to lead the team with 22.3 points and 6.3 assists per game. Jonathan Kuminga is also a reliable scoring option, and Buddy Hield contributes 3.3 rebounds per contest. The Warriors are knocking down 36.5% of their three-pointers while converting 72.3% of their free throws.

Head-to-Head record

Date Game Competition 29/12/24 Golden State Warriors 109-105 Phoenix Suns NBA 01/12/24 Phoenix Suns 113-105 Golden State Warriors NBA 14/07/24 Golden State Warriors 90-73 Phoenix Suns LVSL 11/02/24 Golden State Warriors 113-112 Phoenix Suns NBA 13/12/23 Phoenix Suns 119-116 Golden State Warriors NBA

More NBA news and coverage