How to watch today’s Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers to start a high-voltage NBA clash on November 26, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Phoenix is trying to end a three-game losing streak at home.

The Suns are 3-3 against teams from the Pacific Division, but they have had a tough time in games determined by ten points or more, going 1-4 in those games.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are 2-1 when facing teams in the same league and 4-5 when facing teams with great records.

Phoenix is only making 45.8% of its field goals this season, which is lower than the Lakers' 48.5% field-goal rate. Los Angeles is hitting 48.2%, which is a little better compared to the 47.3% field goal success rate Phoenix has let its opponents shoot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers in an electrifying NBA battle on November 26, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date November 26, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker dominates the Suns with 24.1 points each game, but his 43.8% field goal shooting would be better. He shoots 88.6% from the free-throw line.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 10.0 rebounds for each game, including 8.1 on defense with 1.9 on offense.

T. Jones leads the offense well, averaging 6.9 assists and 1.1 turnovers over 32.4 minutes.

Phoenix Suns Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Bradley Beal Calf injury Day-to-Day SF, Kevin Durant Calf injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Anthony Davis is scoring 30.1 points for each game and making 55.6 percent of his shots from the field along with 78.1 percent of his free throws.

LeBron James is getting 9.1 assists over 35.4 minutes per game. However, he still makes a lot of turnovers, committing 3.8 per game.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Quincy Olivari Ankle injury Day-to-Day SG, Bronny James Heel injury Day-to-Day

Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The last five games between the Suns and Lakers have been a tie. Phoenix has won three and Los Angeles has lost two. Every game has had a lot of points and been very close; all five have been settled by ten points or less. The Suns most recently beat the Lakers 109-105 on the 29th of October 2024. However, Los Angeles won back-to-back games earlier in this season, 123-116 on October 26 and 128-122 on October 18. Phoenix has also won twice more, with a 118-114 win on October 7th and a dominant 123-113 win on February 26. Based on how they have performed recently, this game is likely to be another close one, with both teams counting on their stars to produce the difference late in this game.

Date Results Oct 29, 2024 Suns 109-105 Lakers Oct 26, 2024 Lakers 123-116 Suns Oct 18, 2024 Lakers 128-122 Suns Oct 07, 2024 Suns 118-114 Lakers Feb 26, 2024 Suns 123-113 Lakers

More NBA news and coverage