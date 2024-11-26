How to watch today’s Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers to start a high-voltage NBA clash on November 26, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Phoenix is trying to end a three-game losing streak at home.
The Suns are 3-3 against teams from the Pacific Division, but they have had a tough time in games determined by ten points or more, going 1-4 in those games.
The Lakers, on the other hand, are 2-1 when facing teams in the same league and 4-5 when facing teams with great records.
Phoenix is only making 45.8% of its field goals this season, which is lower than the Lakers' 48.5% field-goal rate. Los Angeles is hitting 48.2%, which is a little better compared to the 47.3% field goal success rate Phoenix has let its opponents shoot.
Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time
The Phoenix Suns will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers in an electrifying NBA battle on November 26, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.
|Date
|November 26, 2024
|Tip-off Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Footprint Center
|Location
|Phoenix, Arizona
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
How to listen to Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentary on radio
Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.
Phoenix Suns team news
Devin Booker dominates the Suns with 24.1 points each game, but his 43.8% field goal shooting would be better. He shoots 88.6% from the free-throw line.
Jusuf Nurkic averages 10.0 rebounds for each game, including 8.1 on defense with 1.9 on offense.
T. Jones leads the offense well, averaging 6.9 assists and 1.1 turnovers over 32.4 minutes.
Phoenix Suns Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|SG, Bradley Beal
|Calf injury
|Day-to-Day
|SF, Kevin Durant
|Calf injury
|Out
Los Angeles Lakers team news
Anthony Davis is scoring 30.1 points for each game and making 55.6 percent of his shots from the field along with 78.1 percent of his free throws.
LeBron James is getting 9.1 assists over 35.4 minutes per game. However, he still makes a lot of turnovers, committing 3.8 per game.
Los Angeles Lakers Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|PG, Quincy Olivari
|Ankle injury
|Day-to-Day
|SG, Bronny James
|Heel injury
|Day-to-Day
Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record
The last five games between the Suns and Lakers have been a tie. Phoenix has won three and Los Angeles has lost two. Every game has had a lot of points and been very close; all five have been settled by ten points or less. The Suns most recently beat the Lakers 109-105 on the 29th of October 2024. However, Los Angeles won back-to-back games earlier in this season, 123-116 on October 26 and 128-122 on October 18. Phoenix has also won twice more, with a 118-114 win on October 7th and a dominant 123-113 win on February 26. Based on how they have performed recently, this game is likely to be another close one, with both teams counting on their stars to produce the difference late in this game.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 29, 2024
|Suns 109-105 Lakers
|Oct 26, 2024
|Lakers 123-116 Suns
|Oct 18, 2024
|Lakers 128-122 Suns
|Oct 07, 2024
|Suns 118-114 Lakers
|Feb 26, 2024
|Suns 123-113 Lakers