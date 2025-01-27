How to watch today’s Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Phoenix Suns will square off against the LA Clippers to open a high-voltage NBA action on January 27, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 am PT. Phoenix hopes to continue its winning run of four games at home.

The Phoenix Suns boast a 5-4 record against the Pacific division competitors and have been 4-2 in games settled by just one possession. Whereas, the Clippers have a record of 16 wins and 16 losses in games against Western Conference teams. They are in seventh place in the conference and make 35.9% of their three-point shots.

Phoenix scores an average of 112.7 points each game, which is 6.1 points more than the 106.6 points that the Clippers allow their opponents to score. Los Angeles gets an average of 12.3 three-pointers every game, which is a bit less than the 13.7 three-pointers that the Suns usually allow.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers will meet in an NBA game on January 27, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 am PT, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date January 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 am PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker is scoring an average of 25.7 points each game and making 44.6% of his shots for the Suns.

Grayson Allen keeps scoring well from three-point range, making an average of 3.0 three-pointers in his previous 10 games.

LA Clippers team news

Ivica Zubac is scoring 14.9 points and grabbing 12.6 rebounds every game for the Clippers.

Norman Powell is currently on a scoring roll, averaging 21.6 points in his last 10 games.

LA Clippers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Jordan Miller Illness Day-to-Day PG, Kris Dunn Knee injury Day-to-Day

Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers head-to-head record

The Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers have each won two of their last five games against each other, with the Suns winning three times. The latest games on the first of November 2024, and the 24th of October 2024, were very close. The Suns won both games by small margins: 125-119 and 116-113. Before that, Phoenix won 124-108 on April 11, 2024. The Clippers also had two big wins earlier in the season, including a strong 138-111 victory on January 9th, 2024. The Suns have been strong in recent games, often winning close matches. Meanwhile, the Clippers can win easily against teams when their strategy is working well. The game could have another tough matchup, with Phoenix possibly using its recent success and home advantage to beat the Clippers.

Date Results Nov 01, 2024 Suns 125-119 Clippers Oct 24, 2024 Suns 116-113 Clippers Apr 11, 2024 Suns 124-108 Clippers Apr 10, 2024 Clippers 105-92 Suns Jan 09, 2024 Clippers 138-111 Suns

