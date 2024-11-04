How to watch today’s Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Phoenix Suns will host the Philadelphia 76ers to open a high-voltage NBA clash on November 4, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT.

The Suns won five of their last six games and their last four. On the other hand, the 76ers have had a tough start to the season, losing 4 of their initial five games.

The Suns score 113.8 points for each game, which is a lot more than the 76ers' 107.2 points each game average.

The Suns are better at rebounding than the Philadelphia 76ers, as they average 45.2 rebounds per game as opposed to Philadelphia's 40.2. Also, the Suns are great at setting up moves (27.5 assists per game), while the 76ers aren't particularly effective at it (18.2 assists per game).

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers will battle with each other in an electrifying NBA game on November 4, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date November 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker averages 26.7 points, 4.2 boards, and 5.7 assists per game.

Every game, Tyus Jones scores 10.3 points, gives out 6.8 assists, and grabs 3.8 boards.

Jusuf Nurkic helps the team by scoring 8.2 points, dishing out 1.5 assists, and grabbing 8.7 boards per game.

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey scores 29.8 points and assists 4.8 times per game, which is the most of any current player.

Andre Drummond has been helpful this season, averaging 8.6 points, and 0.6 assists, with 11.8 boards per game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Paul George Knee injury Day-to-Day C, Joel Embiid Knee injury Day-to-Day

Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

The 76ers and Suns will be meeting each other soon, and both teams have done well in their last few meetings. They will be looking to keep that trend going. The Suns have won three of the last five games, including a dominant 115-102 victory on March 21st, 2024, and a crucial 125-105 win on the 26th of March 2023. But the 76ers have also shown they can compete; they beat them in their last game, 112-100 on the fourth of November 2023. Since the Suns have been scoring a lot of points lately and the 76ers have been having a rough start to the season, Phoenix could be ahead. Philadelphia might pull off an upset and shift the game in their favor, though, if Tyrese Maxey keeps performing great and Andre Drummond rules the boards. Both teams will be trying to use their strengths to get an important win, so the game should be very close.

Date Results Mar 21, 2024 Suns 115-102 76ers Nov 04, 2023 76ers 112-100 Suns Mar 26, 2023 Suns 125-105 76ers Nov 08, 2022 76ers 100-88 Suns Mar 28, 2022 Suns 114-104 76ers

