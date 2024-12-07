Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 14 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Steelers versus Browns 2024 NFL Week 14 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are gearing up for a highly anticipated rematch of their Week 12 clash, a snowy Thursday Night Football showdown that saw Cleveland emerge victorious.

Pittsburgh enters this matchup riding high with a 9-3 overall record and a 5-1 mark under Russell Wilson. Sitting atop the AFC North and third in the conference, the Steelers have won six of their last seven games. Seeking payback for the loss in Cleveland, Pittsburgh will be fired up to defend their home turf this week.

Meanwhile, the Browns, with their 3-9 record, have found a spark under Jameis Winston, who has been under center for the last five games. Cleveland is 2-3 in that stretch, including a 24-19 triumph over Pittsburgh in Week 12. With a tough slate featuring playoff-bound opponents in four of their final five games, the Browns are embracing the role of spoiler for the remainder of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time

The Steelers will take on the Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, December 8 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 826 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 807 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns team news & key players

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

For the Steelers, Russell Wilson has firmly established himself as the top quarterback. The veteran signal-caller has surpassed 250 passing yards in four of his last six games, highlighted by a 414-yard outing last week. Wilson has accumulated 1,626 passing yards and boasts a solid 10:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

On the ground, Najee Harris has been a key weapon, rushing for over 100 yards in three games this season and totaling 824 yards. Jaylen Warren has added 312 rushing yards as a complementary option. Through the air, George Pickens has been a consistent contributor with 850 receiving yards, including 74 yards last week, though he remains questionable for this game due to a hamstring issue. The Steelers offense has been steady, scoring 24 or more points in five games while averaging 344 yards per game.

Defensively, Pittsburgh remains one of the league’s elite units, holding opponents to 24 points or fewer in four of their last six outings.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Watt Linebacker Questionable Knee - ACL T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Kneecap J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Leal Defensive End Injured Reserve Neck M. Adams Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Averett Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Undisclosed G. Pickens Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring

Cleveland Browns team news

Jameis Winston, now 30 years old, has delivered some impressive performances. He threw for 334 yards against Baltimore and nearly 500 yards against Denver last week, amassing 1,763 passing yards with an 11:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In the backfield, Jerome Ford has seen fewer carries since Nick Chubb's return. Ford has logged 339 rushing yards, while Chubb has contributed 243 yards over six games, surpassing the 50-yard mark in three of his last five outings.

A bright spot for Cleveland’s offense has been Jerry Jeudy, who has been heavily targeted in recent weeks. The 25-year-old wideout has recorded at least 85 receiving yards in three of his last four games, including an eye-popping 235-yard performance in Monday’s loss. With 880 receiving yards this season, Jeudy has been a focal point in an offense that has scored 21 or more points in three of their last five games and averages 314 yards per contest.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Wills Tackle Out Knee M. Hurst Defensive Tackle Out Ankle H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle C. Hughlett Long Snapper Injured Reserve Ribs J. Thrash Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder D. Jones Tackle Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip A. Wright Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps J. Hudson Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Owusu-Koramoah Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck M. Harden Cornerback Injured Reserve Shin J. Thornhill Safety Questionable Calf N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle L. Watson Tackle Questionable Back D. Watson Quarterback Injured Reserve Achilles T. Brown Defensive Back Injured Reserve Foot G. Swaim Tight End Injured Reserve Concussion C. Tillman Wide Receiver Out Concussion S. Kamara Defensive End Out Concussion

