Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Cincinnati Bengals head into the final week of the regular season with their playoff dreams still alive. To keep their postseason hopes intact, they must secure a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
For Pittsburgh, the Week 18 encounter carries significant weight as well. Should the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Browns earlier in the day, the Steelers would have the opportunity to clinch the AFC North with a win. However, even if the Ravens secure the division, Pittsburgh still needs to triumph over the Bengals to lock in the No. 5 seed, ensuring a playoff matchup against the Texans in Houston.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time
The Steelers will take on the Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|Saturday, January 4
|Kick-off Time
|8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Acrisure Stadium
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN/ABC
- Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 826 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 806 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals team news & key players
Pittsburgh Steelers team news
The Steelers are looking to bounce back from a disappointing Christmas Day outing against the Chiefs. Pittsburgh allowed 13 points in both the first and fourth quarters, ultimately falling 29-10. Quarterback Russell Wilson managed 205 passing yards with an interception while adding a rushing touchdown. Najee Harris paced the ground game with 74 yards on 13 carries, and Pat Freiermuth led the receiving corps with seven catches for 60 yards.
While the Steelers’ offense has struggled at times, averaging 22.7 points per game, their defense has been more dependable, allowing just 20.5 points per contest. Through the air, Pittsburgh has scored 20 of their 35 touchdowns this season, averaging 196.6 passing yards per game.
Steelers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. Holcomb
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|D. Perales
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee - MCL
|C. Johnston
|Punter
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|N. Herbig
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|R. Wilson
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|P. Wilson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|L. Lee
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|R. Watts
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|B. Skowronek
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hip
|T. Fautanu
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Daniels
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|A. Watts
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Leal
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|A. Averett
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Fields
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Abdomen
|C. Henderson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|M. Williams
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Z. Gilbert
|Cornerback
|Out
|Knee
|C. Anderson
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|J. Porter
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee
|K. Pickett
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Ribs
Cincinnati Bengals team news
The Bengals are coming off a dramatic overtime victory over the Broncos on Saturday. After scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to force the extra period, Cincinnati eventually prevailed 30-24. Quarterback Joe Burrow delivered a standout performance, throwing for 412 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. Tee Higgins was unstoppable, catching all three of Burrow’s touchdown passes as part of his 11 receptions for 131 yards. On the ground, Chase Brown led the effort with 20 carries for 67 yards.
Offensively, Cincinnati has been solid this season, averaging 28.3 points per game. However, their defense has been less reliable, conceding 26.1 points per game. Of the team's 54 touchdowns, 42 have come through the air, accompanied by eight interceptions. The rushing attack has been less effective, averaging 94.1 yards per game (4.2 yards per carry) and accounting for 11 scores.
Bengals injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|T. Karras
|Center
|Questionable
|Knee
|C. Evans
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Leg
|C. Ford
|Guard
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Murphy
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Ankle
|B. Hill
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Ankle
|D. Smith
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|A. Mims
|Offensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Hand
|L. Robinson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Williams
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|T. Hudson
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Kirkland
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Biceps
|T. Brown
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Hill
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|Z. Moss
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|C. Brown
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Ankle
|S. Hubbard
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Knee - PCL
|C. Jones
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Groin
|E. All
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Bachie
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|L. Wilson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|E. McPherson
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Groin