Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Cincinnati Bengals head into the final week of the regular season with their playoff dreams still alive. To keep their postseason hopes intact, they must secure a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

For Pittsburgh, the Week 18 encounter carries significant weight as well. Should the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Browns earlier in the day, the Steelers would have the opportunity to clinch the AFC North with a win. However, even if the Ravens secure the division, Pittsburgh still needs to triumph over the Bengals to lock in the No. 5 seed, ensuring a playoff matchup against the Texans in Houston.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time

The Steelers will take on the Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, January 4 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 826 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 806 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals team news & key players

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Steelers are looking to bounce back from a disappointing Christmas Day outing against the Chiefs. Pittsburgh allowed 13 points in both the first and fourth quarters, ultimately falling 29-10. Quarterback Russell Wilson managed 205 passing yards with an interception while adding a rushing touchdown. Najee Harris paced the ground game with 74 yards on 13 carries, and Pat Freiermuth led the receiving corps with seven catches for 60 yards.

While the Steelers’ offense has struggled at times, averaging 22.7 points per game, their defense has been more dependable, allowing just 20.5 points per contest. Through the air, Pittsburgh has scored 20 of their 35 touchdowns this season, averaging 196.6 passing yards per game.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Perales Linebacker Questionable Knee - MCL C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Neck B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Questionable Hip T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles A. Watts Defensive Tackle Questionable Knee D. Leal Defensive End Injured Reserve Neck A. Averett Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed J. Fields Quarterback Questionable Abdomen C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Knee C. Anderson Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Groin J. Porter Cornerback Questionable Knee K. Pickett Quarterback Questionable Ribs

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Bengals are coming off a dramatic overtime victory over the Broncos on Saturday. After scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to force the extra period, Cincinnati eventually prevailed 30-24. Quarterback Joe Burrow delivered a standout performance, throwing for 412 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. Tee Higgins was unstoppable, catching all three of Burrow’s touchdown passes as part of his 11 receptions for 131 yards. On the ground, Chase Brown led the effort with 20 carries for 67 yards.

Offensively, Cincinnati has been solid this season, averaging 28.3 points per game. However, their defense has been less reliable, conceding 26.1 points per game. Of the team's 54 touchdowns, 42 have come through the air, accompanied by eight interceptions. The rushing attack has been less effective, averaging 94.1 yards per game (4.2 yards per carry) and accounting for 11 scores.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive End Questionable Ankle B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Mims Offensive Tackle Questionable Hand L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Knee J. Kirkland Guard Injured Reserve Biceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL Z. Moss Running Back Injured Reserve Neck C. Brown Running Back Questionable Ankle S. Hubbard Defensive End Questionable Knee - PCL C. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Groin E. All Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Bachie Linebacker Injured Reserve Groin L. Wilson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee E. McPherson Kicker Injured Reserve Groin

