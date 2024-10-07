How to watch today’s San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA preseason game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The high-voltage NBA Preseason battle between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder is set to take place on October 07, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Thunder's excellent 120.1 points for each game (PPG) far exceeds the Spurs' 112.1 PPG, showing how strong their offense is.

The Spurs, on the other hand, get 44.2 boards per game (RPG) while the Thunder only get 42.0 RPG. This could give the Spurs more chances to score again.

Oklahoma City averages 27.1 assists per game (APG), while San Antonio averages 29.9 APG.

The last time these two teams competed in the NBA, was on the 11th of April 2024, the Thunder easily beat the Spurs 127–89.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA preseason game, plus plenty more.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder will meet in a highly anticipated NBA clash on October 07, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Frost Bank Center, in San Antonio, Texas.

Date October 07, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama has averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks, along with 1.2 steals per game.

Tre Jones builds up the offense with 6.2 assists for each game.

San Antonio Spurs Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Devin Vassell Foot injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

Chet Holmgren grabs 7.9 rebounds and blocks 2.3 shots per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Nikola Topić ACL injury Out for Season

San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder have dominated their past meetings with the San Antonio Spurs, and the latter will be looking to turn things around in their next game. The Thunder have captured four of the last five games between the two teams, including a big 127–89 win on the 11th of April 2024. The Spurs beat the Thunder through high scoring on the first of March 2024, 132-118. This showed how well they could fight offensively. However, the Thunder's ability to score has been a constant, as shown by their 140-114 as well as 123-87 wins previously in the season. The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in charge of their offense, and the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is hoping for a good game. This game could come down to whether or not San Antonio can build on its recent dominance and take advantage of Oklahoma City's defense flaws to stay in the game.

Date Results Apr 11, 2024 Thunder 127-89 Spurs Mar 01, 2024 Spurs 132-118 Thunder Jan 25, 2024 Thunder 140-114 Spurs Nov 15, 2023 Thunder 123-87 Spurs Oct 10, 2023 Thunder 122-121 Spurs

