Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch US Open Cup game

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two underwhelming sides in the MLS Western Conference will square off at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City host FC Dallas in the U.S. Open Cup quarter-finals.

The cup game comes less than 72 hours from a 3-2 Sporting KC win over FC Dallas in the MLS on Sunday. It was a disappointing defeat from Dallas' perspective having scored two unanswered goals to bring themselves level at 2-2 midway through the second half.

It wasn't enough to earn a point, however, as SKC's Memo Rodriguez fired home the winner in the 82nd minute to condemn Dallas to an eighth road defeat of the season. Now, just three days later, the visitors will look for revenge.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at the Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US, while live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Kansas City will be without Robert Castellanos on Wednesday due to a sore ankle, Remi Walter was sidelined with a knee issue and Logan Ndenbe continues to recover from a torn ACL sustained last season. Midfielder Felipe Hernandez will be unavailable for the foreseeable future as he's being investigated for allegedly making some illegal wagers.

Sporting Kansas City possible starting lineup: Melia; Pierre, Rosero, Fontas, Leibold; Davis, Rodoja, Thommy; Russell, Agada, Salloi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre Midfielders: Radoja, Hernandez, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell, Davies

FC Dallas team news

Interim Dallas head coach Peter Luccin made it pretty evident that he's prioritizing the upcoming quarterfinal clash by making six changes to his starting XI on Sunday night. So, you can expect a full-strength lineup on Wednesday with a spot in the Open Cup semifinal on the line.

The Toros are missing Liam Fraser with a knock, Tsiki Ntsabeleng due to an illness, Carl Sainte has a lower leg issue and Patrickson Delgado continues to recover from a knee injury.

Dallas possible XI: Paes; Twumasi, Tafari, Junqua; Arriola, Lletget, Illarramendi, Farfan; Ntsabeleng, Kamungo; Musa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer Defenders: Tafari, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley Midfielders: Fraser, Urzua Forwards: Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Musa, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/07/24 Sporting Kansas City 3-2 FC Dallas MLS 01/06/23 Sporting Kansas City 2-1 FC Dallas MLS 19/03/23 FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting Kansas City MLS 10/10/22 FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting Kansas City MLS 11/05/22 Sporting Kansas City 4-2 FC Dallas US Open Cup

