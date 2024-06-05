Spain vs Andorra: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Spain and Andorra, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will take on Andorra in an international friendly at the Nuevo Estadio Vivero on Wednesday.

La Roja are aiming for their first win of the year. They will be looking to get to the Euros with wins in the bag in the friendlies. Their opponents, meanwhile, face a tough challenge to keep the scoreline respectable.

Spain vs Andorra kick-off time

Date: June 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.30 pm ET Venue: Nuevo Estadio Vivero

The match will be played at the Nuevo Estadio Vivero on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Spain vs Andorra online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be played on Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Having named a preliminary 29-man squad for Euro 2024, Spain are expected to field an experimental XI for Wednesday's match.

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez and Real Betis' Ayoze Perez are set to make their international debuts against Andorra.

Spain predicted XI: Raya; Navas, Cubarsi, Le Normand, Cucurella; Rodri, Zubimendi; Oyarzabal, Fermin, Ferran; Perez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simón, Raya, Remiro Defenders: Navas, Carvajal, Laporte, Nacho, Le Normand, Cubarsí, Cucurella, Grimaldo, Vivian Midfielders: Rodri, Ruiz, Merino, Llorente, Pedri, Zubimendi, Baena, García, López Forwards: Morata, Torres, Olmo, Oyarzabal, Williams, Joselu, Yamal, Pérez

Andorra team news

For Andorra, Berto Rosas, Marc Vales, and Iker Alvarez have rejoined the squad after missing the March international window.

Andorra predicted XI: Alvarez; San Nicolas, Llovera, Vales, Garcia, Cervos; Alaez, Guillen, Vales, Pujol; Cucu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gómes, Álvarez, Pires Defenders: San Nicolás, Llovera, García, Rubio, García, Guillén, da Cunha, Olivera Midfielders: Vieira, Pujol, Vales, Rubio, Rebés, Cervós, Clemente, Vales, da Silva Forwards: Fernández, Rosas, Sánchez, Fernández, Remolins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2004 Spain 4-0 Andorra Friendly

