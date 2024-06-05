Spain vs Andorra: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Spain will take on Andorra in an international friendly at the Nuevo Estadio Vivero on Wednesday.
La Roja are aiming for their first win of the year. They will be looking to get to the Euros with wins in the bag in the friendlies. Their opponents, meanwhile, face a tough challenge to keep the scoreline respectable.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Spain vs Andorra kick-off time
|Date:
|June 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Nuevo Estadio Vivero
The match will be played at the Nuevo Estadio Vivero on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Spain vs Andorra online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be played on Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Spain team news
Having named a preliminary 29-man squad for Euro 2024, Spain are expected to field an experimental XI for Wednesday's match.
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez and Real Betis' Ayoze Perez are set to make their international debuts against Andorra.
Spain predicted XI: Raya; Navas, Cubarsi, Le Normand, Cucurella; Rodri, Zubimendi; Oyarzabal, Fermin, Ferran; Perez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Simón, Raya, Remiro
|Defenders:
|Navas, Carvajal, Laporte, Nacho, Le Normand, Cubarsí, Cucurella, Grimaldo, Vivian
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Ruiz, Merino, Llorente, Pedri, Zubimendi, Baena, García, López
|Forwards:
|Morata, Torres, Olmo, Oyarzabal, Williams, Joselu, Yamal, Pérez
Andorra team news
For Andorra, Berto Rosas, Marc Vales, and Iker Alvarez have rejoined the squad after missing the March international window.
Andorra predicted XI: Alvarez; San Nicolas, Llovera, Vales, Garcia, Cervos; Alaez, Guillen, Vales, Pujol; Cucu.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gómes, Álvarez, Pires
|Defenders:
|San Nicolás, Llovera, García, Rubio, García, Guillén, da Cunha, Olivera
|Midfielders:
|Vieira, Pujol, Vales, Rubio, Rebés, Cervós, Clemente, Vales, da Silva
|Forwards:
|Fernández, Rosas, Sánchez, Fernández, Remolins
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 2004
|Spain 4-0 Andorra
|Friendly