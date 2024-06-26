Slovakia vs Romania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Slovakia and Romania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the most finely balanced group at Euro 2024, third-placed Slovakia will take on leaders Romania on Wednesday in Group E at Deutsche Bank Park, with both nations vying for a spot in the knockout stages.

All four teams stand tied on three points after two games in the delicately balanced Group E, making the final round of fixtures a fascinating watch. Slovakia, Romania, Belgium, and Ukraine are all on three points, so every scenario is possible.

Slovakia opened their campaign with a promising 1-0 win over Belgium, thanks to Ivan Schranz's strike. However, their fortunes reversed in the following game against Ukraine. Despite Schranz opening the scoring early, Franco Calzona's men were unable to hold onto their lead and succumbed to a 2-1 loss.

Similarly, Romania's journey kicked off with a resounding 3-0 win over Ukraine. However, their inability to convert chances against Belgium cost them dearly, as they went down 2-0 against the Red Devils.

A win for either Slovakia or Romania here could potentially see them top the group, while a draw could see them both progress to the next stage.

Slovakia vs Romania kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm EST Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

The European Championship match between Slovakia and Romania will be played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm EST on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in the United States (US).

How to watch Slovakia vs Romania online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Slovakia and Ukraine is available to watch and stream online live through Sling TV, Fubo, FS1, ViX and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Slovakia team news

Slovakia head coach Francesco Calzona has picked an unchanged lineup for his side's opening two games and will likely stick with the same players once again.

Slovakia possible XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozeník, Haraslin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Rodak, Ravas Defenders: Pekarik, Vavro, Obert, Gyomber, Skriniar, De Marco, Hancko, Kosa Midfielders: Rigo, Suslov, Duda, Benes, Hrosovsky, Kucka, Lobotka, Bero Forwards: Bozenik, Tupta, Haraslin, Strelec, Duris, Sauer, Schranz

Romania team news

Veteran striker Denis Alibec, who returned from injury off the bench against Belgium, could start from the outset in this game. Valentin Mihaila replaced Florinel Coman in the starting lineup against Belgium last Saturday.

Romania possible XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; R Marin, M Marin, Stanciu; Man, Dragus, Mihaila.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nita, Moldovan, Tarnovanu Defenders: Ratiu, Dragusin, Rus, Nedelcearu, Bancu, Burca, Mogos, Racovitan Midfielders: M. Marin, Cicaldau, Hagi, Mihaila, Olaru, Coman, R. Marin, Man, Stanciu, Sorescu, Sut Forwards: Alibec, Puscas, Dragus, Birligea

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/08/13 Romania 1-1 Slovakia International Friendly Games 04/09/99 Slovakia 1-5 Romania European Championship Qualifiers 27/03/99 Romania 0-0 Slovakia European Championship Qualifiers

