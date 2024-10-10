How to watch today's Ottawa Senators vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Florida Panthers (1-0) are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators (0-0) in a divisional showdown on Thursday night.

Florida comes into this season with high expectations after winning the Atlantic Division last year. While the defending champions had to part ways with some key pieces, they successfully kept the core group that helped them clinch the Stanley Cup. The Panthers opened their campaign with a solid performance, securing a 6-4 victory at home against the Bruins on Tuesday.

The Ottawa Senators, on the other hand, are a youthful team still in the midst of a rebuilding phase, striving to make a postseason appearance finally. They possess a promising core but have struggled to make significant strides in recent years. Failing to reach the playoffs yet again would be a major setback and a bitter disappointment for this hungry squad.

Ottawa Senators vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT, at Canadian Tire Center, in Ontario, Canada.

Date Thursday, October 10, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT Venue Canadian Tire Cenre Location Ontario, Canada

How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SCRIPPS, RDS2, TSN5

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

How to listen to live commentary of Ottawa Senators vs Florida Panthers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

Ottawa Senators vs Florida Panthers team news

Ottawa Senators team news & key players

The Ottawa Senators are under new leadership this season with Travis Green stepping in as head coach, bringing fresh hope for improvement. With new ownership and coaching staff, the team is optimistic about turning things around. Veteran forwards David Perron and Claude Giroux are set to guide this young squad, mentoring rising stars like Josh Norris and Brady Tkachuk. The Senators appear to have a solid lineup capable of making strides on the offensive front, and they will aim to capitalize on this talent.

In goal, Ottawa has two netminders competing for playing time this season: Anton Forsberg, who is returning, and former Boston Bruins backup Linus Ullmark. Forsberg is anticipated to start in this game, despite having a challenging previous season with limited appearances. He posted a record of 15-12-0, with a .890 save percentage and an average of 3.21 goals allowed per game.

Injury Report: Center Matthew Highmore is sidelined due to an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers team news & key players

The Florida Panthers kicked off their season on a strong note, showcasing why they've been one of the top teams in the league. With a well-rounded offensive display, they secured a 6-4 victory over the Boston Bruins at home. Sam Bennett led the charge by finding the back of the net twice, while Jonah Gadjovich, Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Reinhart, and Evan Rodrigues each chipped in with a goal. One area of concern, however, was the team's power-play performance, as they went 0-for-6 with the man advantage. On a brighter note, they did manage to net a shorthanded goal, which added to their momentum.

Sergei Bobrovsky is slated to start between the pipes for Florida in this matchup. He had a rocky start to the 2024-25 NHL season, allowing four goals on 28 shots in their win over the Bruins. The Panthers will be hoping for a more solid performance from their goaltender as they face the Senators.

Injury Report: Adam Boqvist (Face) is listed as questionable, Nate Schmidt is a healthy scratch and also questionable, while Justin Sourdif (Undisclosed) and Tomas Nosek (Upper Body) have been ruled out for this game.

Ottawa Senators vs Florida Panthers head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 04/10/24 Panthers 2-0 Senators NHL 04/05/24 Senators 0-6 Panthers NHL 02/21/24 Panthers 3-2 Senators NHL 11/28/23 Senators 0-5 Panthers NHL 10/02/23 Senators 4-2 Panthers NHL

