How to watch today's New Jersey Devils vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Utah Hockey Club, including how to watch and team news.

The Utah Hockey Club goes head-to-head with the New Jersey Devils, with both squads showing promising form early in the season. Utah boasts a perfect 3-0 record, recently clinching two consecutive overtime wins. Meanwhile, the Devils stand at 3-1, fresh off a commanding road victory.

The visitors has made a splash in their new city, winning all three of their opening games. The last two victories came in dramatic fashion, as they clinched both in overtime. Two games ago, they edged out the New York Islanders in a thrilling 5-4 contest, and in their most recent matchup, they outlasted the New York Rangers 6-5, thanks to an explosive second period where they netted four goals.

On the other side, the hosts have also kicked off the season on a high note, winning three of their first four games. Their latest triumph was a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals. Paul Cotter shined with a pair of goals, while Erik Haula and Stefan Noesen both dished out three assists, playing key roles in the victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New Jersey Devils vs the Utah Hockey Club NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils and Utah Hockey Club will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Monday, October 14, 2024 at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date Monday, October 14, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: Utah16, MSGSN

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of New Jersey Devils vs Utah Hockey Club

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New Jersey Devils vs Utah Hockey Club team news

New Jersey Devils team news & key players

Meanwhile, the Devils have kicked off their season with a strong start, with their attack paving the way by scoring 14 goals across four games. Stefan Noesen and Paul Cotter have led the charge, combining for five goals and five assists, while Erik Haula, Timo Meier, and Jesper Bratt have added three goals and seven assists to deepen the offensive threat. From the point, defensemen Johnathan Kovacevic and Seamus Casey have contributed three goals and two assists, boosting the team’s offensive versatility.

Though the Devils' offense has been firing on all cylinders, their defense has also held firm, conceding only nine goals through the first four games. Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Seigenthaler have formed a reliable top pairing, with Kovacevic, Casey, and Brenden Dillon providing strong support by forcing turnovers across the rink and limiting shots on target. Goalie Jacob Markstrom has been solid between the pipes, stopping 77 of the 85 shots he's faced to keep the Devils' defense in check.

Utah Hockey Club team news & key players

The Utah Hockey Club has burst out of the gates with an impressive offensive performance, tallying 16 goals in their opening three games. Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther, and Logan Cooley have set the pace for the top lines, racking up eight goals and eight assists between them. Beyond their contributions, the rest of the offense has been equally sharp. Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, and Lawson Crouse have combined for five goals and seven assists, while defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Sean Durzi have chipped in five assists from the blue line to further ignite the attack.

Despite this offensive firepower, Utah's defense has shown some cracks, conceding 11 goals so far, including nine over the past two matchups. Though Durzi and Sergachev have anchored the top defensive pair, the rest of the unit has struggled to close gaps, allowing opponents too many clean looks at the net. Goaltender Connor Ingram is also aiming to tighten up his game, having allowed 11 goals on just 87 shots.

New Jersey Devils vs Utah Hockey Club head-to-head record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in the NHL.

More NHL news and coverage