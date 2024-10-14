How to watch today's Ottawa Senators vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Los Angeles Kings, including how to watch and team news.

Brady Tkachuk and Adrian Kempe will lead their teams when the Ottawa Senators (1-0-1) take on the Los Angeles Kings (1-0-1) at the Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, October 14, at 1:00 PM ET.

The visitors started their season on a high note with a win against Buffalo but stumbled in their most recent matchup, falling to Boston. They'll be looking to rebound and secure their second victory in three games when they hit the ice on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the hosts celebrated a win over Florida in their home opener but faltered on the road against Montreal. Now back at the home ground, they'll aim to build on their home success and notch back-to-back wins on their own ice come Monday.

Ottawa Senators vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Monday, October 14, 2024 at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, Ontario.

Date Monday, October 14, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Canadian Tire Centre Location Ottawa, Ontario

How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: BSW, RDS2, TSN5

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

How to listen to live commentary of Ottawa Senators vs Los Angeles Kings

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ottawa Senators vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Ottawa Senators team news & key players

Left Winger Trevor Moore found the back of the net for the Los Angeles Kings, with Right Wing Quinton Byfield and Center Phillip Danault each contributing an assist. Darcy Kuemper stood tall in goal, stopping 23 of the 25 shots he encountered. So far this season, he's posted a 1-0-1 record with a 1.47 GAA and a .948 save percentage. Historically, against the Ottawa Senators, Kuemper holds a 7-3-1 record in 11 appearances, along with a 3.05 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

Los Angeles Kings team news & key players

Center Tim Stutzle tallied the only goal for Ottawa, with assists coming from Left Wing Brady Tkachuk and Defenseman Nick Jensen. Between the pipes, Goaltender Linus Ullmark managed to stop 22 of the 26 shots fired his way. Currently, he holds a 1-1-0 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Against the Los Angeles Kings, Ullmark has an impressive track record of 4-0-3 in seven encounters, maintaining a 2.34 GAA and a .911 save percentage.

Ottawa Senators vs Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 03/08/24 Los Angeles Kings 4-3 Ottawa Senators NHL 11/03/23 Ottawa Senators 2-3 Los Angeles Kings NHL 12/07/22 Ottawa Senators 2-5 Los Angeles Kings NHL 11/28/22 Los Angeles Kings 2-3 Ottawa Senators NHL 11/28/21 Los Angeles Kings 4-2 Ottawa Senators NHL

