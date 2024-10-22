How to watch today's Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche, including how to watch and team news.

A couple of Western Conference rivals are set to clash as they vie for crucial points in the standings, with the action taking place in the Emerald City. The Colorado Avalanche are on the road, gearing up to face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Colorado kicked off their road trip with a matchup against San Jose in their last outing on Sunday night, managing to secure their second consecutive victory after a challenging 0-4 start to the season. The Avalanche have now improved to 2-4-0 and currently sit in seventh place in the Central Division, trailing the Jets and Stars by six points for the division lead.

Meanwhile, Seattle needed more than the standard 60 minutes to clinch their latest victory, as they triumphed in overtime to extend their winning streak to three games. The Kraken entered Monday’s contests with a record of 4-2-0, tied for second place in the Pacific Division alongside the Kings and just one point behind the Flames for the top spot.

Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Date Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, WA

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to live commentary of Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Seattle Kraken team news & key players

The Kraken are brimming with confidence as they enter this contest, having won three games in a row. In their latest outing against the Calgary Flames, they secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory in overtime, thanks to a goal from Jordan Eberle. Goaltender Joey Daccord was impressive, stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced. Two games prior, the Kraken's offense exploded for six goals against the Philadelphia Flyers. They are also averaging 3.5 goals per game, but their defense is more solid, allowing just 2.83 goals per game. This places their offense 10th in the league and their defense 12th overall.

Colorado Avalanche team news & key players

After a sluggish start to the season, the Avalanche have begun to find their stride, now boasting two consecutive wins. In their most recent matchup against the San Jose Sharks, the defense allowed just one goal, which proved sufficient for a three-goal victory. Ross Colton netted two goals, while Cale Makar contributed one goal and two assists. Currently, the Avalanche are averaging 3.5 goals per game, but their defense is struggling, conceding an alarming 4.83 goals per game. As a result, the offense ranks 10th in the league, while the defense sits at the bottom in 32nd place.

Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

