Scotland vs Finland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Scotland and Finland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland play their final Euro 2024 warm-up friendly encounter against Finland on Friday night at Hampden Park.

Qualifying for Euro 2024 was a major success for the Scots, particularly given the presence of Spain and Norway in their qualification section.

However, since the autumn of last year, Steve Clarke's men have endured a real dip in results with just one win from their last eight internationals.

The hosts are now going through their final paces before jetting off to Germany, as they face a Finland side that failed to qualify for the tournament and will be out of action until the UEFA Nations League kick-starts in September.

Scotland vs Finland kick-off time

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EST Venue: Hampden Park

The match between Scotland and Finland will be held at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, June 7, 2024, scheduled at 2:45 pm EST in the US.

How to watch Scotland vs Finland online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be available on Fubo and ViX+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

The number of injuries in Scotland has recently shattered the Tartan Army's hopes of making a deep run at the 2024 European Championship.

Lyndon Dykes and exciting Liverpool winger Ben Doak were the latest to join the likes of Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Lewis Ferguson on the sidelines.

Head coach Steve Clarke has called up Bristol City's Tommy Conway after the striker scored for the Under 21s in Turkey this week. Che Adams looks set to start for Scotland at the Euro 2024 opener in Germany after scoring against Gibraltar.

Scotland predicted XI: Gunn; Ralston, McKenna, Hanley, Tierney; Jack, Gilmour; Christie, McGregor, Forrest; Adams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Kelly, Clark, Gordon Defenders: Ralston, Robertson, Cooper, Tierney, Hendry, Porteous, Taylor, Patterson Midfielders: McTominay, McGinn, Christie, Gilmour, McLean, Ferguson, McLean Forwards: Adams, Shankland

Finland team news

Finland will have to make do without one of their star men with Robert Taylor opting to stay with MLS side Inter Miami, while former Rangers star Glen Kamara is out as well.

Former Celtic and Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is plying his trade for MLS side Minnesota United these days and he grabbed his 42nd international goal with a double against Portugal.

Finland predicted XI: Hradecky; Alho, Vaisanen, Jensen, Niskanen; Suhonen, Peltola; Talvitte, Lod, Antman; Pukki

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hradecky, Sinisalo, Joronen Defenders: Hoskonen, R. Jensen, Ivanov, Tenho, Soiri, Alho, Uronen, Peltola Midfielders: Lod, Schuller, Kairinen, F. Jensen, Hakans, Antman, Niskanen, Suhonen Forwards: Kallman, Pukki, Pohjanpalo, Forss

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two nations in all competitions.

