San Lorenzo vs Liverpool FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between San Lorenzo and Liverpool FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Lorenzo and Liverpool will square off at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain on Friday, with both teams looking for a win to advance to the Copa Libertadores knockout rounds.

With a 2-0 comfy home victory against Independiente del Valle, the Argentines moved up to third position in Group F with four points last time out, while the Uruguayans dropped to rock-bottom following a 5-0 defeat at group leaders Palmeiras.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Lorenzo vs Liverpool FC kick-off time

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Pedro Bidegain stadium

The Copa Libertadores group stage game between San Lorenzo and Liverpool FC will take place on Wednesday, May 16, 2024, at Estadio Pedro Bidegain in Flores, Argentina.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT in the United States (US).

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Liverpool FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

San Lorenzo team news

San Lorenzo will be without the services of Manuel Insaurralde and Gaston Hernandez, both of whom are ruled out until November with respective ACL injuries.

Goalkeeper Facundo Altamirano is dealing with a hamstring issue, while Jhohan Romana is also out as he is suspended for the red card in the victory over Independiente del Valle.

San Lorenzo possible XI: Altamirano; Melli, Hernandez, Campi, Braida; Perruzzi, Irala; Giay, Medina, Barrios; Bareiro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Altamirano, Gomez Defenders: Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana, Giay, Braida, Lujan, Campi, Hernandez, James, Arias Midfielders: Insaurralde, RemedI, Ferreira, Tapia, Porra, Perruzzi, Irala Forwards: Barrios, Medina, Hernandez, Cuello, Bareiro, Tarragona, Leguizamón

Liverpool FC team news

Liverpool right-back Facundo Perdomo has been out since December with a cruciate ligament issue.

Luciano Rodriguez, who has netted one goal in the Copa Libertadores campaign so far, is set to lead the attack alongside Matias Ocampo, who has yet to get on the scoresheet in the competition.

Liverpool possible XI: Guruceaga; Rosso, Santos, Martinez, Amaro, Cayetano; Barrios, Lemos, Garcia; Ocampo, Rodriguez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lentinelly, Guruceaga, Hornos Defenders: Martinez, I. Rodriguez, De los Santos, Ferrer, Cayetano, Samudio, Bregante, Amaro, Rosso Midfielders: Lemos, D. Rodriguez, Lopez, Barrios, Gonzalez, Wasilewsky, Silva, Nicola Forwards: Ocampo, Vergara, Machado, Soria, L. Rodriguez, Garcia, Trinidad

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/04/24 Liverpool UY 1-0 San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Libertadores

