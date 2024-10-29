How to watch today's San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The 2024-25 NHL season rolls on this Tuesday night, featuring a Pacific Division clash as the Los Angeles Kings take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose.

The visitors have been on a strong run, winning four of their last five games. They rebounded from a tough 6-1 road loss to the Vegas Golden Knights with a series of wins, including road victories over the Montreal Canadiens (4-1) and Anaheim Ducks, as well as home wins against the San Jose Sharks (3-2) and Utah Hockey Club (3-2).

The hosts are still searching for their first win of the season and wrapped up a four-game road swing Monday night, facing Utah Hockey Club. Recently, the Sharks dropped three consecutive games, falling to the Anaheim Ducks (3-1), Los Angeles Kings (3-2), and Vegas Golden Knights (7-3). Monday’s games were not included in this preview.

San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Date Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue SAP Center Location San Jose, California

How to watch San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to live commentary of San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings team news

San Jose Sharks team news & key players

Heading into Tuesday's clash, Mikael Granlund leads the Sharks with 10 points, comprised of 4 goals and 6 assists. Tyler Toffoli follows with 7 points, tallying 4 goals and 3 assists. William Eklund has contributed 6 points, including 5 assists, while Fabian Zetterlund has notched 4 points with 3 goals and 1 assist. Additionally, Jack Thompson has provided 3 assists, and Luke Kunin has scored 2 goals so far this season.

Los Angeles Kings team news & key players

Anze Kopitar tops the scoring charts for the Kings this season with 9 points, including 3 goals and a team-leading 6 assists. Close behind, Adrian Kempe has tallied 8 points, consisting of 3 goals and 5 assists. Alex Laferriere is also making an impact with 7 points, including a team-high 4 goals and 3 assists, while Brandt Clarke matches him with 7 points, highlighted by his 6 goals.

Kevin Fiala adds to the offensive depth, contributing 6 points and 4 goals. Joel Edmundson and Mikey Anderson each have chipped in with 4 points, made up of 2 goals and 2 assists each. Both Alex Turcotte and Jordan Spence have recorded 4 points with 3 assists apiece, while Quinton Byfield has added 4 assists this season as well.

San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 10/25/24 Los Angeles Kings 3-2 San Jose Sharks NHL 04/05/24 San Jose Sharks 1-2 Los Angeles Kings NHL 01/23/24 Los Angeles Kings 3-4 San Jose Sharks NHL 12/28/23 Los Angeles Kings 5-1 San Jose Sharks NHL 12/20/23 San Jose Sharks 1-4 Los Angeles Kings NHL

