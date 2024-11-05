San Jose Sharks vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Columbus Blue Jackets, including how to watch and team news.

The 2024-25 NHL season rolls on this Tuesday, as the Columbus Blue Jackets head west to clash with the San Jose Sharks in a cross-conference showdown at SAP Center.

The Blue Jackets enter this matchup on the heels of two straight losses, having recently fallen to the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals. They suffered a 6-2 setback on home ice against a scorching-hot Jets team, followed by a rough start to their five-game road trip with a 7-2 defeat against Washington on Saturday.

The Sharks, meanwhile, snapped up three consecutive wins, topping the Utah Hockey Club 5-4 in overtime, the Los Angeles Kings 4-2, and the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2. However, their streak came to a disappointing end with a close 3-2 loss at home to the Vancouver Canucks last Saturday. In a hard-fought game, Mikael Granlund notched his sixth goal of the season with just 1:17 remaining in the final period to even the score at 2-2. Unfortunately for San Jose, Vancouver managed to clinch the game-winner with only 26 seconds left on the clock.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Jose Sharks vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game, plus plenty more.

San Jose Sharks vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Date and puck-drop time

The San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Date Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue SAP Center Location San Jose, California

How to watch San Jose Sharks vs Columbus Blue Jackets on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: BSOH, NBCSCA

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of San Jose Sharks vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Jose Sharks vs Columbus Blue Jackets team news

San Jose Sharks team news & key players

The Sharks came heartbreakingly close to securing at least a point against the Canucks. Mikael Granlund notched his sixth goal of the season with just 1:17 left in the third period, leveling the score at 2-2. However, Vancouver struck back with a game-winning goal a mere 26 seconds before the final horn.

Mackenzie Blackwood has manned the net for San Jose in three of their last four games, allowing three goals on 27 shots against the Canucks, bringing his record to 2-4-2 this season. Blackwood currently carries a 3.52 GAA and a .893 save percentage, while Vitek Vanecek is at 1-4-0 with a 3.65 GAA and an .879 save percentage.

The Sharks are managing just 2.46 goals per game, with their defense surrendering 3.76, putting them at 28th offensively and 29th defensively in the league. It's been a tough season, as their offensive struggles have heaped even more pressure on a defense that has also faltered. To have a shot in this game, San Jose’s offense will need to come out firing early and set the pace.

Columbus Blue Jackets team news & key players

The Blue Jackets poured on the pressure against the Capitals with a 36-22 shot advantage but crumbled at Washington’s Capital One Arena. The Capitals stormed ahead with a 5-0 lead by the end of the first period. In goal, Daniil Tarasov struggled mightily, conceding seven goals on just 22 shots for a rough .682 save percentage.

So far this season, Tarasov holds a 3-2-1 record with a concerning 4.02 GAA and an .860 save percentage. Looking ahead to Tuesday’s game in San Jose, Elvis Merzlikins is expected to get the start. The 30-year-old goalie is currently 2-3-0 with a more respectable 2.86 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Offensively, Columbus is generating 3.55 goals per game, ranking 10th in the league. However, their defense has been inconsistent, conceding 3.45 goals per game, placing them 25th. While the attack has shown promise, defensive stability remains an area for improvement.

San Jose Sharks vs Columbus Blue Jackets head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 03/17/24 Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 San Jose Sharks NHL 02/18/24 San Jose Sharks 3-4 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 03/15/23 San Jose Sharks 5-6 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 01/22/23 Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 San Jose Sharks NHL 04/20/22 San Jose Sharks 3-2 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL

More NHL news and coverage