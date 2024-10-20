How to watch today's San Jose Sharks vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche, including how to watch and team news.

The Colorado Avalanche (1-4, in the Central Division) will make their way to Northern California for a clash with the San Jose Sharks (0-3-2, in the Pacific Division) this Sunday at the SAP Center, setting the stage for an exciting Bay Area showdown.

The Avalanche mounted an impressive comeback on Friday, erasing a 2-0 deficit to claim a 4-3 overtime victory against the Ducks at Ball Arena. After falling behind early, Colorado responded with three consecutive goals but allowed a late equalizer that pushed the game into extra time. Nathan MacKinnon played the hero, sealing the victory in overtime to give the Avs their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Sharks suffered a tough 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at the Canada Life Centre. Despite their best efforts, San Jose found themselves down 4-1 early and couldn’t stage a comeback to overcome the large deficit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Jose Sharks vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game, plus plenty more.

San Jose Sharks vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Date Sunday, October 20, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue SAP Center Location San Jose, California

How to watch San Jose Sharks vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ALT, NBCSCA

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of San Jose Sharks vs Colorado Avalanche

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Jose Sharks vs Colorado Avalanche team news

San Jose Sharks team news & key players

The Sharks are enduring a tough season, particularly with their offense, which is averaging a meager 2.20 goals per game. Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Granlund have managed to combine for four goals and seven assists, but the rest of the forward group has struggled to contribute. So far, only six different players have managed to score, making it easy for opposing defenses to shut down San Jose's lackluster attack.

While the offense has faltered, the defense hasn't fared much better, surrendering 4.20 goals per game, including 12 goals over the last two matchups. Jake Walman and Cody Ceci have anchored the top two defensive pairings, but the rest of the blue line has allowed opponents to find open shooting lanes far too easily. Additionally, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has had a tough time in the net, with a save percentage of just .875 and a goals-against average of 4.88 on 96 shots. His -2.0 goals saved above average reflects the struggles he's faced in keeping the Sharks competitive.

Colorado Avalanche team news & key players

Alexandar Georgiev breathed a sigh of relief after the Avalanche finally secured a victory against the Ducks on Friday. Unfortunately, his shaky goaltending has played a significant role in the Avalanche's early-season struggles. The team currently sits at the bottom of the league in goals conceded, and their penalty kill ranks 30th in the NHL.

Injuries have also plagued Colorado, piling pressure on their top line. It’s no shock that their star players stepped up when it mattered most on Friday. Mikko Rantanen has been on fire, racking up four goals and six assists, while Nathan MacKinnon has chipped in with two goals and seven assists. On defense, Cale Makar continues to contribute offensively, registering one goal and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Ross Colton has tallied four goals and an assist, and Casey Mittelstadt provided a spark on Friday by recording his 200th career point. He has also added four goals and an assist this season. The Avalanche rank 11th in total goals and 20th in shooting percentage, though their power play has been lethal, ranking second in the NHL.

San Jose Sharks vs Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 01/01/24 Colorado Avalanche 3-1 San Jose Sharks NHL 18/12/23 Colorado Avalanche 6-2 San Jose Sharks NHL 15/10/23 San Jose Sharks 1-2 Colorado Avalanche NHL 07/04/23 San Jose Sharks 2-6 Colorado Avalanche NHL 05/04/23 San Jose Sharks 3-4 Colorado Avalanche NHL

More NHL news and coverage