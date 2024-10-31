How to watch today's San Jose Sharks vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Chicago Blackhawks, including how to watch and team news.

NHL action continues on Thursday with a Western Conference clash between the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6-1) and San Jose Sharks (2-7-2) at SAP Center in San Jose.

The visitors recently snapped a four-game skid on Monday. After suffering losses to the Buffalo Sabres (4-2), Vancouver Canucks (6-3), Nashville Predators (3-2), and Dallas Stars (4-2), they bounced back with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Meanwhile, the hosts have started to turn things around after a tough start, which saw them drop their first nine games. They’ve since recorded back-to-back wins, edging out the Utah Hockey Club 5-4 in overtime and defeating the Los Angeles Kings 4-2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Jose Sharks vs the Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.

San Jose Sharks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The San Jose Sharks and the Chicago Blackhawks will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Date Thursday, October 31, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue SAP Center Location San Jose, California

How to watch San Jose Sharks vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: CHSN, NBCSCA

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

How to listen to live commentary of San Jose Sharks vs Chicago Blackhawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Jose Sharks vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

San Jose Sharks team news & key players

The Sharks pulled off a surprise win against the Kings on home ice, netting four goals from just 21 shots. Fabian Zetterlund added to his season total with another goal, bringing his tally to seven points (6 goals, 1 assist).

San Jose currently ranks 29th in the NHL with an average of 2.45 goals per game, while conceding 4.00 goals per game, tying them for 28th defensively. Mackenzie Blackwood, who was in goal for their game against Utah, holds a record of 1-3-2 with a 3.89 GAA and a .888 save percentage this season. Vitek Vanecek, who defended the net against LA, stands at 1-4-0 with a 3.65 GAA and a .879 save percentage.

Chicago Blackhawks team news & key players

The Blackhawks claimed a 5-2 victory over the Avalanche, taking a 3-2 lead by the end of the first period. Although neither side scored in the second, Chicago sealed the win with two empty-net goals in the third. Ryan Donato led Chicago’s offense, contributing two goals and an assist.

Chicago currently averages 2.70 goals per game, ranking 25th in the NHL, while giving up 3.30 goals (19th). They also rank sixth from the bottom in shooting efficiency at 9.6%. Ryan Donato has netted five goals in eight games, while Connor Bedard has tallied three goals and six assists in ten outings.

Petr Mrazek has started the last four games, holding a 3-5-0 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .896 save percentage. Arvid Soderblom is 0-1-1 with a 2.52 GAA and a .911 save percentage, though he missed a recent start due to illness.

Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 10/18/24 Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 San Jose Sharks NHL 03/24/24 San Jose Sharks 4-5 Chicago Blackhawks NHL 03/18/24 Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 San Jose Sharks NHL 01/17/24 Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 San Jose Sharks NHL 02/26/23 San Jose Sharks 3-4 Chicago Blackhawks NHL

