Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson 2024Getty Images
Abhinav Sharma

New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch Browns versus Saints 2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cleveland Browns (2-7) aim to halt a three-game road skid as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints (3-7) this Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland entered their bye week off a disappointing loss to the Chargers, a game that followed an encouraging win over Baltimore. With their playoff hopes all but extinguished, the Browns are now focused on pride and development. Jameis Winston steps into the starting quarterback role, replacing the injured Deshaun Watson.

The Saints, meanwhile, ended a dismal seven-game losing streak in their first game under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, who took over after Dennis Allen's dismissal. Their victory against the NFC South-leading Falcons has reinvigorated the team, and they’ll aim for back-to-back wins with Rizzi at the helm.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns NFL game, plus plenty more.

New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time

The Saints will take on the Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

DateSunday, November 17
Kick-off Time1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
VenueCaesars Superdome
LocationNew Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 807 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns team news & key players

New Orleans Saints team news

The Saints have been more effective offensively, averaging 22.7 points per game. They post 212.4 passing yards and 122.4 rushing yards per contest. Derek Carr led the way in their win over Atlanta, completing 64% of his throws for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Alvin Kamara continued his dual-threat contributions, rushing 17 times for 55 yards while adding to his team-leading 51 receptions for 421 yards this season. Marquez Valdes-Scantling played a pivotal role in the passing game, recording three catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. With Chris Olave sidelined due to a concussion, MVS will be a key target in Carr's arsenal moving forward.

Saints injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
N. SewellLinebackerPhysically Unable to PerformKnee - ACL
M. LattimoreCornerbackInactiveHamstring
R. RamczykTacklePhysically Unable to PerformKnee
P. WernerLinebackerQuestionableHand
T. HudsonTight EndQuestionableUndisclosed
K. MillerRunning BackInjured ReserveHamstring
J. HerronTackleInjured ReserveKnee
P. AdeboCornerbackInjured ReserveUpper Leg
R. ShaheedWide ReceiverInjured ReserveKnee - Meniscus
T. KpassagnonDefensive EndPhysically Unable to PerformAchilles
B. MeansWide ReceiverInjured ReserveAnkle
K. McKinstryCornerbackQuestionableHamstring
R. WrightDefensive BackInjured ReserveUndisclosed
K. RaderTight EndQuestionableUndisclosed
R. ConnellyLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
L. PatrickOffensive LinemanOutAnkle
C. WilsonWide ReceiverQuestionableShoulder
E. McCoyOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveGroin
C. OlaveWide ReceiverInjured ReserveConcussion
J. GrayDefensive BackQuestionableHip
J. WilliamsRunning BackOutGroin

Cleveland Browns team news

Cleveland's offense has struggled, producing just 16.4 points per game. They average 183.4 passing yards and 91 rushing yards per outing. Jameis Winston had a rocky performance against the Chargers, completing 57% of his passes for 235 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. The veteran quarterback has thrown for 652 yards this season, with five touchdowns and three picks while completing 59.6% of his attempts.

On the ground, Nick Chubb hasn't regained his usual rhythm, managing only 39 rushing yards on 15 carries in the last game. The star running back has been slow to recover from a serious leg injury but could benefit from the extra rest provided by the bye week. Cedric Tillman emerged as a bright spot against the Chargers, catching six passes for 75 yards and a score.

Browns injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
B. Bouyer-RandleLinebackerInjured ReserveUndisclosed
H. AdenijiOffensive TackleInjured ReserveKnee
M. FordCornerbackQuestionableBack
L. WyplerCenterInjured ReserveAnkle
C. HughlettLong SnapperInjured ReserveRibs
D. BellWide ReceiverInjured ReserveHip
A. WrightDefensive EndInjured ReserveTriceps
T. HuntleyQuarterbackInjured ReserveShoulder
J. HudsonTackleInjured ReserveShoulder
A. CooperWide ReceiverQuestionableWrist
C. WilliamsDefensive TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
J. DriskelQuarterbackInactiveCoach's Decision
J. Owusu-KoramoahLinebackerInjured ReserveNeck
M. HardenCornerbackInjured ReserveShin
N. HarrisCenterInjured ReserveAnkle
T. DeanSafetyQuestionableTriceps
L. WatsonTackleOutBack
D. WatsonQuarterbackInjured ReserveAchilles
H. BryantTight EndOutAnkle
T. BrownDefensive BackInjured ReserveFoot
J. HardeeCornerbackQuestionableGroin
M. HallDefensive TackleOutKnee

