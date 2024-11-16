New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Browns versus Saints 2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cleveland Browns (2-7) aim to halt a three-game road skid as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints (3-7) this Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland entered their bye week off a disappointing loss to the Chargers, a game that followed an encouraging win over Baltimore. With their playoff hopes all but extinguished, the Browns are now focused on pride and development. Jameis Winston steps into the starting quarterback role, replacing the injured Deshaun Watson.

The Saints, meanwhile, ended a dismal seven-game losing streak in their first game under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, who took over after Dennis Allen's dismissal. Their victory against the NFC South-leading Falcons has reinvigorated the team, and they’ll aim for back-to-back wins with Rizzi at the helm.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns NFL game, plus plenty more.

New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time

The Saints will take on the Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Sunday, November 17 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 807 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns team news & key players

New Orleans Saints team news

The Saints have been more effective offensively, averaging 22.7 points per game. They post 212.4 passing yards and 122.4 rushing yards per contest. Derek Carr led the way in their win over Atlanta, completing 64% of his throws for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Alvin Kamara continued his dual-threat contributions, rushing 17 times for 55 yards while adding to his team-leading 51 receptions for 421 yards this season. Marquez Valdes-Scantling played a pivotal role in the passing game, recording three catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. With Chris Olave sidelined due to a concussion, MVS will be a key target in Carr's arsenal moving forward.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury N. Sewell Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL M. Lattimore Cornerback Inactive Hamstring R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee P. Werner Linebacker Questionable Hand T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Miller Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee P. Adebo Cornerback Injured Reserve Upper Leg R. Shaheed Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus T. Kpassagnon Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Achilles B. Means Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle K. McKinstry Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Out Ankle C. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder E. McCoy Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Groin C. Olave Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion J. Gray Defensive Back Questionable Hip J. Williams Running Back Out Groin

Cleveland Browns team news

Cleveland's offense has struggled, producing just 16.4 points per game. They average 183.4 passing yards and 91 rushing yards per outing. Jameis Winston had a rocky performance against the Chargers, completing 57% of his passes for 235 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. The veteran quarterback has thrown for 652 yards this season, with five touchdowns and three picks while completing 59.6% of his attempts.

On the ground, Nick Chubb hasn't regained his usual rhythm, managing only 39 rushing yards on 15 carries in the last game. The star running back has been slow to recover from a serious leg injury but could benefit from the extra rest provided by the bye week. Cedric Tillman emerged as a bright spot against the Chargers, catching six passes for 75 yards and a score.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle C. Hughlett Long Snapper Injured Reserve Ribs D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip A. Wright Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Hudson Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Cooper Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Driskel Quarterback Inactive Coach's Decision J. Owusu-Koramoah Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck M. Harden Cornerback Injured Reserve Shin N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle T. Dean Safety Questionable Triceps L. Watson Tackle Out Back D. Watson Quarterback Injured Reserve Achilles H. Bryant Tight End Out Ankle T. Brown Defensive Back Injured Reserve Foot J. Hardee Cornerback Questionable Groin M. Hall Defensive Tackle Out Knee

More NFL news and coverage