New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Cleveland Browns (2-7) aim to halt a three-game road skid as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints (3-7) this Sunday afternoon.
Cleveland entered their bye week off a disappointing loss to the Chargers, a game that followed an encouraging win over Baltimore. With their playoff hopes all but extinguished, the Browns are now focused on pride and development. Jameis Winston steps into the starting quarterback role, replacing the injured Deshaun Watson.
The Saints, meanwhile, ended a dismal seven-game losing streak in their first game under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, who took over after Dennis Allen's dismissal. Their victory against the NFC South-leading Falcons has reinvigorated the team, and they’ll aim for back-to-back wins with Rizzi at the helm.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns NFL game, plus plenty more.
New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time
The Saints will take on the Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
|Date
|Sunday, November 17
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Caesars Superdome
|Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns on TV & stream live online
TV channel: Fox
Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 807 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns team news & key players
New Orleans Saints team news
The Saints have been more effective offensively, averaging 22.7 points per game. They post 212.4 passing yards and 122.4 rushing yards per contest. Derek Carr led the way in their win over Atlanta, completing 64% of his throws for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
Alvin Kamara continued his dual-threat contributions, rushing 17 times for 55 yards while adding to his team-leading 51 receptions for 421 yards this season. Marquez Valdes-Scantling played a pivotal role in the passing game, recording three catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. With Chris Olave sidelined due to a concussion, MVS will be a key target in Carr's arsenal moving forward.
Saints injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|N. Sewell
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|M. Lattimore
|Cornerback
|Inactive
|Hamstring
|R. Ramczyk
|Tackle
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|P. Werner
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hand
|T. Hudson
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Miller
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Herron
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|P. Adebo
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Upper Leg
|R. Shaheed
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|T. Kpassagnon
|Defensive End
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Achilles
|B. Means
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|K. McKinstry
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|R. Wright
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Rader
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Connelly
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|L. Patrick
|Offensive Lineman
|Out
|Ankle
|C. Wilson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|E. McCoy
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|C. Olave
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|J. Gray
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Hip
|J. Williams
|Running Back
|Out
|Groin
Cleveland Browns team news
Cleveland's offense has struggled, producing just 16.4 points per game. They average 183.4 passing yards and 91 rushing yards per outing. Jameis Winston had a rocky performance against the Chargers, completing 57% of his passes for 235 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. The veteran quarterback has thrown for 652 yards this season, with five touchdowns and three picks while completing 59.6% of his attempts.
On the ground, Nick Chubb hasn't regained his usual rhythm, managing only 39 rushing yards on 15 carries in the last game. The star running back has been slow to recover from a serious leg injury but could benefit from the extra rest provided by the bye week. Cedric Tillman emerged as a bright spot against the Chargers, catching six passes for 75 yards and a score.
Browns injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|H. Adeniji
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|M. Ford
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Back
|L. Wypler
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|C. Hughlett
|Long Snapper
|Injured Reserve
|Ribs
|D. Bell
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Hip
|A. Wright
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Triceps
|T. Huntley
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|J. Hudson
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|A. Cooper
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Wrist
|C. Williams
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Driskel
|Quarterback
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|M. Harden
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Shin
|N. Harris
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|T. Dean
|Safety
|Questionable
|Triceps
|L. Watson
|Tackle
|Out
|Back
|D. Watson
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|H. Bryant
|Tight End
|Out
|Ankle
|T. Brown
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|J. Hardee
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Groin
|M. Hall
|Defensive Tackle
|Out
|Knee