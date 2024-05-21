Sacramento Republic vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Sacramento Republic FC and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sacramento Republic will lock horns against regional rival and Major League Soccer (MLS) side San Jose Earthquakes in the US Open Cup Round of 16 at Cal Expo's Heart Health Park.

Sacramento began their Open Cup run in the Round of 32 with a 2-0 victory against fellow USL Championship club Monterey Bay FC on May 7, while San Jose clinched their spot in the Round of 16 with a 1-0 victory over USL Championship club Oakland Roots SC.

Sacramento are in indomitable form in the USL Championship, sitting at the top of the table with 20 points (W5, D5) after 10 rounds of action. The Earthquakes, meanwhile, will be very disappointed with their flailing start to the 2024 MLS campaign, as they lie at the foot of the table of the Western Conference. They have played 13 matches in which they have won only three matches (D1, L9), only enough to obtain 10 points.

Sacramento Republic FC vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

How to watch Sacramento Republic FC vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on MLS Soccer, USL Soccer and U.S. Soccer websites in the U.S. Match highlights will also be available there and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sacramento Republic FC team news

Blessed with a clean bill of health, Sacramento can select freely from their full-strength squad for this game.

Forward Amann, who was the USL League One Player of the Year in 2023, has become the Republic's top goal-scorer with six since joining the club this year.

Sacramento Republic possible XI: Mazzola; Gurr, Timmer, Donovan, Wiedt; Ross, Fernandes, Sanchez; Cicerone, Amann, Willey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vitiello, Mazzola Defenders: Ricketts, Desmond, Donovan, Ukaegbu, Timmer, Wiedt Midfielders: Parano Rasguido, López, Lopez, Fernandes, Jauregui, Gurr, Ross, Sanchez, Willey Forwards: Phillips, Herrera, Amann, Cicerone

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose's JT Marcinkowski and Daniel Britto are ruled out through knee and thigh injuries, but Bruno Valdez will be back available after serving his suspension in the MLS last time out.

Twenty-two-year-old Jamar Ricketts is also out of contention for the visitors as he continues to battle with a damaged ankle.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Yarbrough; Akapo, Wilson, Rodrigues, Costa; Gruezo, Tsakiris; Espinoza, Lopez, Pellegrino; Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Daniel, Biegański, Yarbrough Defenders: Rodrigues, Wilson, Marie, Costa, Beason, Thompson, Verhoeven, Ricketts Midfielders: Espinoza, Yueill, Mendoza Forwards: Pellegrino, Ebobisse, Kikanović, Skahan, Cowell, Judd

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/26/22 Sacramento Republic FC 2-0 San Jose Earthquakes US Open Cup 2/19/22 San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 Sacramento Republic FC MLS Preseason 6/12/19 San Jose Earthquakes 4-3 Sacramento Republic FC US Open Cup 2/26/17 San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 Sacramento Republic FC Club Friendly Games 2/21/16 Sacramento Republic FC 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes Club Friendly Games

