How to watch today's Buffalo Sabers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Buffalo Sabers and the Los Angeles Kings.

The Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0) are set to kick off their season looking to secure their first win as they face off against the Buffalo Sabres (0-2-0) on Thursday night.

The Kings wrapped up the 2023-24 campaign with 99 points, tying with Nashville for the sixth-best record in the Western Conference. Despite a strong regular season, they exited the playoffs in the first round for the third year in a row, unable to break through to the later stages.

On the other hand, the Buffalo Sabres concluded their 2023-24 season with a 39-37-6 record, landing them 12th in the Eastern Conference. Although they fell short of reaching the postseason for the 14th straight year, the Sabres are optimistic about their potential and believe this could be the year they finally break their playoff drought. Unfortunately, their start to the current season hasn’t been ideal, as they’ve dropped their first two matchups.

Buffalo Sabers vs Los Angeles Kings

Buffalo Sabers vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Buffalo Sabers and Los Angeles Kings will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, NY.

Date Thursday, October 10, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, NY

How to watch Buffalo Sabers vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: MSG-B

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

How to listen to live commentary of Buffalo Sabers vs Los Angeles Kings

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Buffalo Sabers vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Buffalo Sabers team news & key players

The Buffalo Sabres are off to a rough start this season, dropping their first two games. They'll be looking to end that skid and secure their third straight victory over the Los Angeles Kings when they face off on Thursday night.

So far, the Sabres have struggled offensively, averaging just one goal per game across their first two matchups. Their performance on special teams has also been lacking, as they failed to capitalize on any of their power play opportunities.

In their most recent outing, Tage Thompson found the back of the net for Buffalo's only goal, with Jordan Greenway and Alex Tuch each recording an assist.

Defensively, the Sabres have had their issues as well, allowing an average of 3.50 goals per game. They conceded three goals in their latest contest, underscoring the need for stronger defensive play if they hope to turn things around. Zach Benson remains questionable for the upcoming game due to a lower-body injury.

Los Angeles Kings team news & key players

The Kings made some key moves to address their weaknesses from last season, including bringing in Stanley Cup-winning goalie Darcy Kuemper from Washington, with hopes that his experience can lead them to a deeper playoff run this year. Last season, the Kings averaged 3.10 goals per game, placing them 16th in the league.

Adrian Kempe led the Kings' offense last season, tallying 75 points with 28 goals and 47 assists. Kevin Fiala closely followed, contributing 73 points from 29 goals and 44 assists, while Anze Kopitar added 70 points, coming from 26 goals and 44 assists.

Defensively, Los Angeles excelled last season, allowing just 2.56 goals per game, the third-best mark in the league. Darcy Kuemper, in his time with the Capitals, posted a 13-14-3 record in 33 games, with a 3.31 goals-against average (GAA) and a .890 save percentage. Backup goalie David Rittich, who re-signed with the Kings on a one-year deal, put up a solid 13-6-3 record in 24 appearances, with a 2.15 GAA and a .921 save percentage.

In his career against the Sabres, Darcy Kuemper holds a 4-2-1 record in nine games, with a 3.42 GAA and a .882 save percentage. The Kings will be hoping he can bring that form to the ice as they look to secure a victory over Buffalo.

Buffalo Sabers vs Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 02/14/24 Sabres 7-0 Kings NHL 01/25/24 Kings 3-5 Sabres NHL 02/14/23 Kings 5-2 Sabres NHL 12/14/22 Sabres 6-0 Kings NHL 03/06/22 Sabres 0-3 Kings NHL

