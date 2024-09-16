The Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks are scheduled to battle with each other on September 16, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT.
The Diamondbacks' offense is very strong; they score 5.46 runs per game, have a healthy batting average (.263), and have the suitable on-base percentage (.336) in the league. They regularly put pressure on opposing pitchers.
The Rockies, on the other hand, are 21st in runs for each game (4.20), and although their .242 team-hitting average is good enough for 15th, their .304 on-base percentage is poor enough for 24th, showing that they have trouble keeping up their offense.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: COLR, ARID
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time
The Colorado Rockies will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 16, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT, at Coors Field, in Denver, Colorado.
|Date
|September 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Coors Field
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Colorado Rockies team news
Micheal Toglia's 23 home runs and a .221 batting average suggest volatility at the plate.
Brendan Rodgers has hit .271 and a .314 OBP with a .412 slugging, contributing to the offense.
Brenton Doyle has hit .266 with 67 RBIs and 22 home homers.
Colorado Rockies injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Kris Bryant
|INF
|Back strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Lucas Gilbreath
|LHP
|Shoulder inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Ketel Marte has hit 31 home runs and a .295 average with 85 RBIs for the Diamondbacks, showing his power and contact.
Eugenio Suárez has driven in 92 RBIs and 28 home runs for his team, but his .254 batting average reveals some streakiness.
Zac Gallen has stabilized the Diamondbacks' rotation with a 3.54 ERA and 12 wins and 6 losses.
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Gabriel Moreno
|C
|Strained left abductor
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Lourdes Gurriel
|OF
|Strained left calf
|Out, 10-Day IL
Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 16, 2024
|Antonio Senzatela
|Ryne Nelson
Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record
The Colorado Rockies have lost all five of their last five games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks scored more runs than the Rockies, showing that they were better on offense, with big wins like the 11–4 win on August 15th, 2024. Certain of the games were close, like the 4-3 and 5-4 wins, but Arizona's ability to regularly come out on top shows that they are better at both pitching and hitting at the right time. The Diamondbacks are expected to keep up their good run against the Rockies, who are having trouble keeping up in close games.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 15, 2024
|Diamondbacks 11-4 Rockies
|Aug 14, 2024
|Diamondbacks 4-3 Rockies
|Aug 13, 2024
|Diamondbacks 5-4 Rockies
|Apr 11, 2024
|Diamondbacks 5-3 Rockies
|Apr 10, 2024
|Diamondbacks 3-2 Rockies