Ketel Marte Arizona DiamondbacksGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to the Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks are scheduled to battle with each other on September 16, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT.

The Diamondbacks' offense is very strong; they score 5.46 runs per game, have a healthy batting average (.263), and have the suitable on-base percentage (.336) in the league. They regularly put pressure on opposing pitchers.

The Rockies, on the other hand, are 21st in runs for each game (4.20), and although their .242 team-hitting average is good enough for 15th, their .304 on-base percentage is poor enough for 24th, showing that they have trouble keeping up their offense.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: COLR, ARID

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The Colorado Rockies will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 16, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT, at Coors Field, in Denver, Colorado.

DateSeptember 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT
VenueCoors Field
LocationDenver, Colorado

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Colorado Rockies team news

Micheal Toglia's 23 home runs and a .221 batting average suggest volatility at the plate.

Brendan Rodgers has hit .271 and a .314 OBP with a .412 slugging, contributing to the offense.

Brenton Doyle has hit .266 with 67 RBIs and 22 home homers.

Colorado Rockies injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Kris BryantINFBack strainOut, 10-Day IL
Lucas GilbreathLHPShoulder inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Ketel Marte has hit 31 home runs and a .295 average with 85 RBIs for the Diamondbacks, showing his power and contact.

Eugenio Suárez has driven in 92 RBIs and 28 home runs for his team, but his .254 batting average reveals some streakiness.

Zac Gallen has stabilized the Diamondbacks' rotation with a 3.54 ERA and 12 wins and 6 losses.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Gabriel MorenoCStrained left abductorOut, 10-Day IL
Lourdes GurrielOFStrained left calfOut, 10-Day IL

Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 16, 2024Antonio SenzatelaRyne Nelson

Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record

The Colorado Rockies have lost all five of their last five games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks scored more runs than the Rockies, showing that they were better on offense, with big wins like the 11–4 win on August 15th, 2024. Certain of the games were close, like the 4-3 and 5-4 wins, but Arizona's ability to regularly come out on top shows that they are better at both pitching and hitting at the right time. The Diamondbacks are expected to keep up their good run against the Rockies, who are having trouble keeping up in close games.

DateResults
Aug 15, 2024Diamondbacks 11-4 Rockies
Aug 14, 2024Diamondbacks 4-3 Rockies
Aug 13, 2024Diamondbacks 5-4 Rockies
Apr 11, 2024Diamondbacks 5-3 Rockies
Apr 10, 2024Diamondbacks 3-2 Rockies

