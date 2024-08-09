The Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves are ready to clash with each other to open a high-voltage MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT, at the Rockies' home ground.
The Braves have an average of 4.18 runs per game, which is a little less than the Rockies' 4.23 runs per game.
Furthermore, both teams' hitting averages are pretty close. The Rockies hit .242, which ranked them sixteenth in the league, and the Braves hit .239, which ranked them nineteenth.
Both teams have on-base rates that are very close to each other: the Rockies are 22nd with .304 and the Braves are 24th with .303.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: COLR, BSSE
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
The Colorado Rockies will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT, at Coors Field, in Denver, Colorado.
|Date
|August 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Coors Field
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves team news
Colorado Rockies team news
This season, Michael Toglia has shown he has plenty of power by hitting 19 home runs, batting .202, and scoring 41 runs.
While Ezequiel Tovar has become a more consistent hitter, his .280 batting average, .304 on-base percentage, and .472 slugging percentage show the way he contributes to the offense as a whole.
Colorado Rockies injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Kyle Freeland
|SP
|Left index finger injury
|Day-to-Day
|Germán Márquez
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Atlanta Braves team news
Marcell Ozuna has 32 home runs and a. 297 batting average this season. His 86 RBIs demonstrate his significance as a lineup leader and offensive contributor.
Atlanta Braves injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ozzie Albies
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Reynaldo López
|RHP
|Right forearm inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 09, 2024
|TBC
|Spencer Schwellenbach
Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
Based on the last five times the Rockies and the Braves faced each other, the Braves have continuously dominated, winning all five games by large margins. The Braves have scored a lot more runs than the Rockies. Scores like 14-4, and 14-6, including a 10-2 show that they are better offensively in these games. The Rockies have had a hard time keeping up, scoring only a few scores per game and giving up a lot of runs. Based on recent events, the Braves will probably go into the next game with a big lead, hoping to keep their perfect record. The Rockies, on the other hand, must find a way to stop the Braves' powerful offense and create more chances for them to score.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 31, 2023
|Braves 7-3 Rockies
|Aug 30, 2023
|Braves 3-1 Rockies
|Aug 29, 2023
|Braves 14-4 Rockies
|Jun 18, 2023
|Braves 14-6 Rockies
|Jun 18, 2023
|Braves 10-2 Rockies