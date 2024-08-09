How to watch the MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves are ready to clash with each other to open a high-voltage MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT, at the Rockies' home ground.

The Braves have an average of 4.18 runs per game, which is a little less than the Rockies' 4.23 runs per game.

Furthermore, both teams' hitting averages are pretty close. The Rockies hit .242, which ranked them sixteenth in the league, and the Braves hit .239, which ranked them nineteenth.

Both teams have on-base rates that are very close to each other: the Rockies are 22nd with .304 and the Braves are 24th with .303.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: COLR, BSSE

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT, at Coors Field, in Denver, Colorado.

Date August 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT Venue Coors Field Location Denver, Colorado

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves team news

Colorado Rockies team news

This season, Michael Toglia has shown he has plenty of power by hitting 19 home runs, batting .202, and scoring 41 runs.

While Ezequiel Tovar has become a more consistent hitter, his .280 batting average, .304 on-base percentage, and .472 slugging percentage show the way he contributes to the offense as a whole.

Colorado Rockies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Kyle Freeland SP Left index finger injury Day-to-Day Germán Márquez RHP Elbow injury Out, 15-Day IL

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna has 32 home runs and a. 297 batting average this season. His 86 RBIs demonstrate his significance as a lineup leader and offensive contributor.

Atlanta Braves injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Ozzie Albies INF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL Reynaldo López RHP Right forearm inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 09, 2024 TBC Spencer Schwellenbach

Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

Based on the last five times the Rockies and the Braves faced each other, the Braves have continuously dominated, winning all five games by large margins. The Braves have scored a lot more runs than the Rockies. Scores like 14-4, and 14-6, including a 10-2 show that they are better offensively in these games. The Rockies have had a hard time keeping up, scoring only a few scores per game and giving up a lot of runs. Based on recent events, the Braves will probably go into the next game with a big lead, hoping to keep their perfect record. The Rockies, on the other hand, must find a way to stop the Braves' powerful offense and create more chances for them to score.

Date Results Aug 31, 2023 Braves 7-3 Rockies Aug 30, 2023 Braves 3-1 Rockies Aug 29, 2023 Braves 14-4 Rockies Jun 18, 2023 Braves 14-6 Rockies Jun 18, 2023 Braves 10-2 Rockies

More MLB news and coverage