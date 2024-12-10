How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, including how to watch and team news.

The Houston Rockets will host the Golden State Warriors to start a highly anticipated NBA game on December 11, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Golden State Warriors try to end a three-game road-losing run.

Houston is 10-6 against teams from the Western Conference and has the most offensive rebounds in the conference (14.2 per game), led by Alperen Sengun's 3.4 mark.

Golden State has an 11-7 record against Western teams. They are second across the NBA in rebounds with an average of 48.7 boards each game, and Kevon Looney adds 7.9 boards per game.

The Warriors let opponents make 43.8% of their field goals this season, which is just above the Rockets' 43.9% field goal rate. While Houston usually lets in 11.8 3-pointers per game, Golden State makes 15.2 3-pointers per game, which is 3.4 more than Houston allows.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Rockets will battle with the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling NBA action on December 11, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Toyota Center, in Houston, Texas.

Date December 11, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

How to listen to Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Houston Rockets team news

Jalen Green scores 19.5 points each game for the Rockets and shoots 39.9 percent from the perimeter and an amazing 87.2 percent from the line for free throws.

Alperen Sengun gets 10.6 rebounds each game, with 3.4 coming from offense and 7.2 coming from defense.

Houston Rockets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Tari Eason Concussion Day-to-Day PG, Fred VanVleet Knee injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry scores 23 points a game on average, making 45.0% of his shots and an amazing 93.4% of his free throws.

Kevon Looney gets 7.9 rebounds each game, with 3.7 coming from offense and 4.2 coming from defense.

Draymond Green blocks 1.05 shots per game.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Andrew Wiggins Ankle injury Day-to-Day PG, De'Anthony Melton ACL injury Out for Season

Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

In recent games, the Golden State Warriors crushed their opponent, the Houston Rockets, capturing all five of the previous meetings. The last time these two teams met, was on the 6th of December 2024, it was a close game, but the Warriors won 99–93. Previously in the season, on November 3, Golden State beat Houston in an exciting game 127–121. The Warriors have regularly beaten the Rockets over the previous year, with a 133-110 win in April 2024 being the best example. Based on this pattern, the Warriors' capacity to set the tone and use their good rebounding and 3-point shooting skills could win them another game. But the Rockets' persistent offensive rebounds, anchored by Alperen Sengun, may make it hard for Golden State's attack, making the game exciting.

Date Results Dec 06, 2024 Warriors 99-93 Rockets Nov 03, 2024 Warriors 127-121 Rockets Apr 05, 2024 Warriors 133-110 Rockets Nov 21, 2023 Warriors 121-116 Rockets Oct 30, 2023 Warriors 106-95 Rockets

