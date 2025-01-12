How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will look to match Barcelona's collection of Spanish Super Cup titles when El Clasico takes centre stage at King Abdulla Sports City on Sunday.

After downing Mallorca 3-0 in the semi-finals, Los Blancos are a win shy of equaling Barca's record of 14 titles in the cup competition, while Hansi Flick's men made it to the final thanks to a 2-0 win over Athletic Club.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ABC and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

Super Cup - Super Cup King Abdullah Sports City

The Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played at King Abdulla Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on Sunday, January 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Luka Modric is a major doubt due to illness, with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham also requiring once-overs ahead of kickoff.

While Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal have not traveled to Saudi Arabia due to injuries, David Alaba has been named in the squad despite struggling with a serious knee injury for nearly a year.

Barcelona team news

Dani Olmo and Pau Victor have been granted opportunities via temporary registration, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal and Andreas Christensen are sure to miss out through injury.

Wojciech Szczesny is likely to continue ahead of Inaki Pena in between the sticks, while Lamine Yamal is in line for another start in attack.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araujo is linked with a move away from the club. So his involvement is highly doubtful.

