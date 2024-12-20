Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ravens versus Steelers 2024 NFL Week 16 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The AFC North crown will be on the line this Saturday afternoon as the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) hit the road to square off against the Baltimore Ravens (9-5).

Pittsburgh emerged victorious in the first encounter of this season’s rivalry, edging the Ravens 18-16 at home. However, the Steelers are looking to bounce back after a Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a defeat that has reopened the door for Baltimore in the divisional race.

Lamar Jackson has been nothing short of spectacular in 2024, tossing 34 touchdown passes this season. The Ravens' quarterback added five more scoring throws to his tally in last week's commanding victory over the New York Giants.

Both teams are navigating a tight schedule, playing on short rest this Saturday, with another quick turnaround for games on Christmas Day.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time

The Ravens will take on the Steelers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Saturday, December 21 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 802 (NE) | Away: 228 (CAR), 826 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news & key players

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Ravens' offense has been electric this season, leading the league with 424.1 total yards per game and ranking third in scoring with 29.9 points per game, trailing only the Lions and Bills. Lamar Jackson has been at the heart of this offensive juggernaut, putting together an MVP-worthy campaign. Jackson has thrown for 3,580 yards, 34 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, boasting a stellar 68.1% completion rate.

Zay Flowers has been Jackson’s go-to receiver, tallying 919 yards and four touchdowns on 66 catches. The Ravens also boast the second-best rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 178.4 yards per game. The tandem of Jackson and Derrick Henry has been a nightmare for opposing defenses. Jackson has 743 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 117 carries, while Henry has been a workhorse with 1,474 yards and 13 touchdowns on 254 attempts.

While the Ravens' offense has shone brightly, their defense has taken a step back, conceding 339.6 total yards per game. They’ll need to tighten up to avoid a repeat of the offensive struggles they faced against Pittsburgh in their first meeting. Playing at home, the Ravens will look to bring a sharper edge and exploit Pittsburgh’s weaknesses.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed A. Maulet Cornerback Injured Reserve Calf O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Hamstring T. Tampa Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Harty Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Armour-Davis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring D. Phillips Linebacker Questionable Foot C. Kolar Tight End Injured Reserve Forearm Q. Ismail Tight End Out Undisclosed S. Kane Safety Questionable Hamstring N. Agholor Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion D. King Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Bowser Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Dobbins Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Washington Safety Questionable Ankle

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

After a sluggish start to the season, the Steelers’ offense has shown signs of life. They are averaging 325.6 yards and 24 points per game. A big part of this resurgence can be attributed to Russell Wilson, who has taken charge as the starting quarterback. Wilson has racked up 1,912 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just three interceptions while completing 64.7% of his passes.

In the receiving corps, George Pickens has been a key playmaker, amassing 850 yards and three touchdowns on 55 receptions. However, an injury has sidelined him, and if he’s unavailable again, Pat Freiermuth becomes the top target. The tight end has 492 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 47 catches. On the ground, Najee Harris has led the charge with 891 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 229 carries.

That said, the Steelers’ offense struggled to find its footing against Philadelphia, and they face another stiff challenge against Baltimore’s defense. If Pickens remains out, Pittsburgh’s offensive performance could take a further hit.

Defensively, the Steelers have been a force to reckon with this season. They are allowing just 316 yards and 18.9 points per game, ranking ninth in total defense and sixth in scoring defense.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Perales Linebacker Questionable Knee - MCL C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Neck T. Watt Linebacker Questionable Ankle L. Ogunjobi Defensive Tackle Questionable Groin T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Elliott Safety Questionable Hamstring J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Leal Defensive End Injured Reserve Neck A. Averett Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed D. Jackson Cornerback Questionable Back J. Fields Quarterback Questionable Abdomen C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Knee G. Pickens Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring C. Anderson Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Groin

