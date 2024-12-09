How to watch today’s Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Toronto Raptors are ready to face off against the New York Knicks to open a highly anticipated NBA game on December 09, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Toronto has a 4-8 record within conference games and a 3-8 record in games settled by 10 points or more.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have done successfully in their division, going 3-1. With an average of 49.1 points for each game in the paint, New York is sixth within the Eastern Conference. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the way with 12.4 points each game in the paint.

This season, the Raptors are hitting 46.4% from the field, which is a little less than the Knicks' 46.7% mark. Also, New York makes 14.3 three-pointers per game on average, which is 0.9 more than Toronto lets other teams do.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Toronto Raptors will meet the New York Knicks in an electrifying NBA battle on December 09, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.

Date December 09, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Toronto Raptors team news

RJ Barrett averages 23.3 points with 5.9 assists per game, making him the team leader in both categories.

Jakob Poeltl scores 16.2 points, assists 2.7 times, and grabs 11.6 boards per game on average.

Gradey Dick makes an average of 2.6 three-pointers per game.

Toronto Raptors injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Bruce Brown Reconditioning Day-to-Day PG, Immanuel Quickly Elbow injury Out

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson has scored 25.4 points and given out 7.7 assists per game, which is the most for any Knicks player.

OG Anunoby is great on defense, getting 1.6 steals and 1 block per game.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Cameron Payne Elbow injury Day-to-Day C, Karl-Anthony Towns Knee injury Day-to-Day

Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks head-to-head record

In the five previous meetings between the Raptors and the Knicks, the Knicks have emerged victorious in four of those games. The recently concluded game, on the 28th of March 2024, was a 145-101 win for the Knicks. This came after a 126-100 success in January 2024.

The Raptors came close in their first meeting in December 2023 but lost 136–130. In their second meeting that same month, they lost 119–106. In the last five games, they only beat the Knicks once, in January 2023, by a score of 125–116.

The Knicks have been performing well lately, especially on the attack with Jalen Brunson directing the attack. They are likely to gain the upper hand again in this game. On the other hand, the Raptors might be able to make this game close if they can stop the Knicks from scoring, particularly in the paint.

Date Results Mar 28, 2024 Knicks 145-101 Raptors Jan 21, 2024 Knicks 126-100 Raptors Dec 12, 2023 Knicks 136-130 Raptors Dec 02, 2023 Knicks 119-106 Raptors Jan 23, 2023 Raptors 125-116 Knicks

