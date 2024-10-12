How to watch today's New York Rangers vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and the Utah Hockey Club, including how to watch and team news.

The NHL season is in full swing, and Saturday promises an intriguing cross-conference showdown as the Utah Hockey Club (2-0-0) faces off against the New York Rangers (1-0-0) at Madison Square Garden.

The visitors kicked off their inaugural season with two thrilling wins, marking an impressive start for the young franchise. Now, they’re gearing up for their toughest challenge yet as they step onto one of the sport's biggest stages.

That spotlight will be Madison Square Garden, where they'll face the hosts. Eager to advance further this season after coming up short the past three years, the Rangers are poised for a high-stakes regular season, making this matchup a true test for Utah.

New York Rangers vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers and Utah Hockey Club will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in Manhattan, New York.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location Manhattan, New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: Utah16, MSG

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live commentary of New York Rangers vs Utah Hockey Club

Audio stream: SiriusXM

New York Rangers vs Utah Hockey Club team news

New York Rangers team news & key players

The hosts miss defenseman Ryan Lindgren, left winger Jimmy Vesey, and center Riley Nash are out, while center Ryder Korczak and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel are day-to-day. Despite having played only one game, the Rangers made a significant impact by racking up plenty of goals. Goalie Igor Shesterkin had a stellar performance, stopping all 29 shots he faced to kick off what could be another Vezina Trophy-caliber season. In their season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Rangers dominated their rivals with a resounding 6-0 victory, led by Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Alexis Lafreniere, each contributing two points in the rout.

Utah Hockey Club team news & key players

On Utah's side, the visitors will be without the services of center Curtis Douglas, left winger Sam Lipkin, center Nick Bjugstad, and defenseman John Marino are sidelined.

On the ice, it’s been a standout performance from Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley, with Guenther netting four goals in just two games and Cooley contributing four assists. Additionally, six other players have recorded multi-point games, showcasing the team’s offensive depth early in the season.

New York Rangers vs Utah Hockey Club head-to-head record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

