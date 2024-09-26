How to watch New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Preseason game between the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins.

The New York Rangers (2-0) will look to make it three wins on the spin at the start of the 2024 NHL preseason when they take on Boston Bruins (1-1) at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

The Rangers followed up their preseason opener victory with a thrilling 6-4 triumph over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. For most of the contest, things seemed to go against the Blueshirts, as their divisional foes dominated. However, the third period took a dramatic turn, with the Rangers netting six goals in just 13 minutes and 40 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have completed two of their seven preseason matchups. They suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat to the Rangers in their opener but rebounded with a 4-2 win over the Capitals.

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

New York Rangers will take on Boston Bruins in a highly anticipated NHL game on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York, United States.

Date Friday, September 27, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, United States

How to watch New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: NHLN, ESPN+

Local TV channel: NESN, MSG

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins team news

New York Rangers team news and players to watch

There was a moment of concern when Artemi Panarin left the game to head to the locker room due to a lower-body injury, but it seems there’s no reason for alarm.

After he exited during the third period, the nature and severity of the injury were uncertain.

However, following Wednesday’s practice, coach Peter Laviolette clarified that Panarin is merely day-to-day and is optimistic about participating in another preseason game soon.

Filip Chytil is a forward who just can't seem to escape the injury bug. Despite an impressive return late in the playoffs last season, things aren't looking great for the oft-injured center early in this year's preseason.

During Tuesday’s exhibition game, Chytil found himself on the receiving end of a knee-on-knee collision with Scott Mayfield of the Islanders, which left him sprawled on the ice for several minutes. His teammates eventually helped him to the locker room. Though he managed to take another shift later in the first period and returned to the ice, it's a rough start for the injury-prone player. Fortunately, Chytil found the back of the net for his second preseason goal in the third period.

Meanwhile, Igor Shesterkin, widely regarded as one of the top goaltenders in the game, had an off night. Though a former Vezina Trophy winner, he struggled to find his usual form in his last outing.

Boston Bruins team news and players to watch

The Boston Bruins have completed two of their seven preseason matchups so far. Notably, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, and Nikita Zadorov have yet to see any ice time.

This lineup choice offers a glimpse into how coach Jim Montgomery values his roster. These six players are ones he doesn't need to assess during the preseason; he’s already well aware of their capabilities and trusts them to perform when the stakes are high.

On the other hand, Patrick Brown, Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov, and Riley Tufte have appeared in both of the preseason contests, suggesting Montgomery is keen on evaluating their form and potential.

Meanwhile, Max Jones has been out of action due to an undisclosed injury. This absence has provided rookie Riley Duran an opportunity to log valuable minutes alongside Mark Kastelic and Johnny Beecher.

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 09/23/24 Boston Bruins 2-3 New York Rangers NHL 03/22/24 Boston Bruins 2-5 New York Rangers NHL 12/17/23 Boston Bruins 1-2 New York Rangers NHL 11/25/23 New York Rangers 7-4 Boston Bruins NHL 10/06/23 New York Rangers 1-3 Boston Bruins NHL

