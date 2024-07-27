Puebla vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Puebla and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will begin defence of their Leagues Cup crown when they face Liga MX strugglers Puebla at Chase Stadium in the opening match for both sides at that tournament.

The Herons are riding on a two-match MLS winning streak, defeating the Chicago Fire 2-1 last week, while La Franja are winless in three straight Liga MX games, notably falling to a 2-1 loss to Atlas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Puebla vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between Puebla and Inter Miami will be played at Chase Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm PT / 11:00 pm PT on Saturday, July 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Puebla vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Alberto Herrera was subbed out at the break against Atlas and is unlikely to start for Puebla on Sunday. Jair Gonzalez is expected to start in midfield, while Lucas Cavallini will retain his place in the attack.

Lucas Cavallini has been the shining light in a disappointing campaign for Puebla, scoring four goals in four Liga MX matches this season. Rafael Duran has also caught the eye lately and could get a starting spot here.

Puebla possible XI: Rodriguez; Ferrareis, Gularte, Orona, Angulo; de Buen; Alvarez, Gonzalez, Castillo, Duran; Cavallini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez Defenders: Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez Midfielders: P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, L. Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Ormeno, Waller, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar Forwards: Cavallini, Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, E. Garcia

Inter Miami CF team news

Lionel Messi, the Leagues Cup's leading scorer last year (10 goals), is questionable for Miami with an ankle injury, Serhiy Kryvtsov will miss out on the encounter due to a knock, while Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias have ACL issues.

Diego Gomez is in Paris to represent Paraguay in the Olympics, while Benjamin Cremaschi is competing for the United States. Luis Suarez has yet to find his rhythm since returning from the Copa America, but he remains Inter Miami's leading scorer with 12 MLS goals. The Uruguayan striker will be supported by Robert Taylor and Matias Rojas in the attack.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Fray, Alba; Redondo, Busquets, Rojas; Gressel, Suarez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin, Afonso

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two teams in all competitions.

Useful links