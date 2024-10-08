How to watch today's Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns NBA Preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Phoenix Suns face off against the Detroit Pistons in preseason action at the Breslin Center on Tuesday.

Last season, the Suns posted a solid 49-33 record, reflective of a successful campaign, while the Pistons had a challenging season, securing just 14 wins and suffering 68 losses.

The Pistons are a youthful squad poised for success in the preseason, and they’ve started off strong these preseason games, although they hold little significance, regardless of how you analyze them.

The Suns displayed impressive offensive prowess in their opener against the Lakers, suggesting that this matchup could turn out to be quite engaging. While the Suns might limit their starters' playing time, they still come into this game as the favored team.

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

Detroit Pistons will take on Phoenix Suns in a highly anticipated NBA preseason game on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Jack Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Jack Breslin Student Events Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Detroit Pistons and the Phoenix Suns live on:

National TV : NBA League Pass

: Local TV channel: BSDET, KTVK/KPHE

BSDET, KTVK/KPHE Streaming service: FuboTV

Detroit Pistons team news

The Detroit Pistons are putting up an impressive average of 120 points while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, and they’re holding opponents to 87 points on 34.9 percent shooting. Jaden Ivey leads the way with an average of 22 points and 2 rebounds, while Wendell Moore Jr. contributes 14 points and 1 assist. Cade Cunningham is another key scorer, rounding out the double-digit contributors, and Marcus Sasser is also making his mark by collecting 2 rebounds.

Cunningham offers a glimpse into the Pistons' potential future. His season averages of 22.7 points and 7.5 assists highlight his role as a promising young leader who is steadily ascending.

Phoenix Suns team news

Heading into the matchup, the Suns will be missing Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic. Allen was recently added to the absence list for personal reasons, and Nurkic is sidelined for at least a week due to a finger injury.

In the Suns’ preseason opener against the Lakers, Allen logged 21 minutes, recording seven points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal. With Nurkic out, Mason Plumlee stepped up as the starting center, scoring four points and grabbing four rebounds over 14 minutes in the first half with the starters.

Suns’ second-round pick Oso Ighodaro took on an extended role, playing 27 minutes and contributing 12 points, along with four rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block to help fill the gap left by Nurkic.

Though Allen was a starter for the Suns last season, leading the NBA in three-point shooting accuracy, Tyus Jones' arrival means Allen will now shift to a role off the bench—a change he's embraced readily.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/02/24 Phoenix Suns 116-100 Detroit Pistons NBA 06/11/23 Detroit Pistons 106-120 Phoenix Suns NBA 09/10/23 Detroit Pistons 126-130 Phoenix Suns NBA 05/02/23 Detroit Pistons 100-116 Phoenix Suns NBA 26/11/22 Phoenix Suns 108-102 Detroit Pistons NBA

