How to watch today’s Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Pistons are ready to battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers in an exciting NBA preseason clash on October 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Overall, the Detroit Pistons are 2-2 and have a 1-1 record at home. The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, are 0-2 and have a 0-0 record away from home. The Cavaliers have scored 114.5 points per game, while the Pistons have scored 104.8.

This gives Cleveland a clear scoring edge. Cleveland has been dominant on the boards, pulling in 51 rebounds for each game compared to Detroit's 45.5, so rebounding may also carry a significant role.

Furthermore, Cleveland averages 30.5 assists per game and Detroit comes in close behind with 28, both teams are good at moving the ball.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a highly anticipated NBA preseason game on October 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date October 16, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: FuboTV

Detroit Pistons team news

Jalen Duren is a strong defender, grabbing an average of 7.3 boards and 1 block per game.

Cade Cunningham delivers 7 assists each game and makes their offense work well.

Jaden Ivey has become Detroit's leading scorer with an average of 18.3 points for each game.

Detroit Pistons Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Ausar Thompson Illness Day-to-Day

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Dean Wade averages one block per game.

Ty Jerome averages 5.5 assists and 10 points for each game.

Jaylon Tyson leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.5.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Emoni Bates Knee injury Out SG, Sam Merrill Wrist injury GTD

Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams performed, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons all five times. The Cavaliers beat the Pistons 110–100 in their recent game on the second of March 2024. In all of their games, they've scored over 108 points. In four of these five games, the Pistons have had trouble scoring 101 points. Because Cleveland is stronger offensively and gets more rebounds, they'll probably keep taking advantage of Detroit's defensive flaws. The Cavaliers have a good track record of scoring against the Pistons, so Cleveland could keep their winning streak going if they keep scoring well and controlling the boards as they have in recent games.

Date Results Mar 02, 2024 Cavaliers 110-100 Pistons Feb 01, 2024 Cavaliers 128-121 Pistons Dec 03, 2023 Cavaliers 110-101 Pistons Nov 18, 2023 Cavaliers 108-100 Pistons Mar 05, 2023 Cavaliers 114-90 Pistons

