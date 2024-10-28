How to watch today's Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Suns vs Lakers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

After a dominant start at home with three straight wins, the Los Angeles Lakers hit the road for a five-game stretch, beginning with a familiar challenge against the Phoenix Suns. This marks the second clash between these Pacific Division rivals in just four days.

The Lakers (3-0) couldn't have asked for a more promising start to the season. LeBron James and his squad kicked off the campaign with a flawless three-game homestand, boosting optimism for a deeper playoff run after last season's disappointing first-round exit.

The Suns (2-1) have plenty of motivation to get the better of their Western Conference foes after last Friday's dramatic showdown. Phoenix surged to a 15-point advantage by the end of the first quarter and even extended their lead to 22 points in the first half, only to fall short, 123-116, in Los Angeles. Despite a standout 30-point effort from Kevin Durant, the Suns couldn’t hold off the Lakers' late surge.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Monday, October 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channel: SPECSN

SPECSN Streaming service: FuboTV

Phoenix Suns team news & key performers

The Phoenix Suns suffered a disappointing collapse on Friday night, letting a commanding 22-point advantage slip away in a 123-116 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

After racing to a 48-26 lead, capped by a Bradley Beal three-pointer with 9:43 remaining in the first half, the Suns were outscored 97-68 for the rest of the contest. Kevin Durant led the way for Phoenix, delivering a standout 30-point performance, while Devin Booker chipped in 23 points from 21 attempts. Beal contributed 15 points and dished out a game-high nine assists. However, Phoenix's 17 turnovers proved costly, as the Lakers converted them into 26 points.

On Saturday night, Durant continued his strong form, scoring 31 points, and Jusuf Nurkic added a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds to guide the Suns to a 114-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the Mavericks keeping the game within single digits for most of the night, the Suns never relinquished their lead after the opening quarter.

Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

Cam Reddish (personal) is no longer listed on the Lakers' injury report for Sunday, according to the reports.

Reddish had missed the last two games due to a personal matter. He didn't make an appearance in the season opener against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, and it's unlikely he'll get significant playing time on Monday, aside from possible minutes during garbage time.

Anthony Davis's red-hot start has certainly been a key factor in Lakers' perfect start to the season. The star center has led the NBA with an impressive 34 points per game over the first three matchups, along with 11 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, silencing speculation that he might be shifted back to a forward role this offseason.

Davis' outstanding performances, paired with the ever-dependable presence of LeBron James—who is averaging 23 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists—have transformed the Lakers into one of the league's most dangerous offensive squads. Their offensive rating of 120.1 currently ranks fifth in the NBA, underscoring their early-season firepower.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/26/24 Los Angeles Lakers 123-116 Phoenix Suns NBA 10/18/24 Phoenix Suns 122-128 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 10/07/24 Los Angeles Lakers 114-118 Phoenix Suns NBA 02/26/24 Phoenix Suns 123-113 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 01/12/24 Los Angeles Lakers 109-127 Phoenix Suns NBA

