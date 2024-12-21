How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the New York Knicks to start a thrilling NBA action on December 21, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The New York Knicks will try to continue their winning run of four games on the road.

This season, the Pelicans have had a tough time at home, where they have a 4–9 record and are 1–16 in games won by more than 10 points.

On the other hand, the Knicks have done great on the road, where they have a 9-6 record. With 28.1 assists per game, they are ninth in the league, and Jalen Brunson leads the way with 7.7 assists each game.

The Knicks usually allow 13.8 3-pointers per game, while the Pelicans only allow 11.0 to their opponents. On the other hand, the Knicks make 14.4 3-pointers per game, which is a little more than the 14.3 that the New Orleans Pelicans give up on average.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks will meet in an electrifying NBA battle on December 21, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Smoothie King Center, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date December 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Smoothie King Center Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

New Orleans Pelicans team news

Zion Williamson scores 22.7 points each game and shoots 66.7 percent from the free throw line along with 45.2 percent from the field for the Pelicans.

Yves Missi gets 8.6 rebounds each game, with 3.9 offensive rebounds along with 4.7 defensive rebounds.

Dejounte Murray averages 4.2 turnovers per game, he makes moves by getting 6.9 assists together with 32.8 minutes per game.

New Orleans Pelicans injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Daniel Theis Personal Day-to-Day PF, Karlo Matkovic Back injury Day-to-Day

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 25.0 points per game and shoots an amazing 53.5 percent from the field along with 84.1 percent from the free throw line. He also grabs a solid 14.2 rebounds per game.

Jalen Brunson averages 34.3 minutes per game and 7.7 assists while forcing just 2.4 turnovers.

Josh Hart helps New York by scoring 14.1 points and grabbing 8.2 rebounds per game.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Josh Hart Personal Day-to-Day C, Mitchell Robinson Ankle injury Out

New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Knicks and Pelicans have split. In those five games, the Knicks have won two by large margins, including the most recent 118-85 rout on December 2, 2024. But the Pelicans won three of these games, showing that they could take advantage of New York's defensive flaws, shown in their 115–92 win on the 28th of February 2024. The games have usually been settled by large margins, which means that the winner depends a lot on one team getting into a rhythm early on. The Knicks have done well on the road this season and recently beat the Pelicans, so they might have the edge. However, the Pelicans' home court could give them an opportunity to turn around their problems. Notable players including Zion Williamson along with Jalen Brunson are likely to make important contributions that will have a big impact on the result.

Date Results Dec 02, 2024 Knicks 118-85 Pelicans Feb 28, 2024 Pelicans 115-92 Knicks Oct 29, 2023 Pelicans 96-87 Knicks Apr 08, 2023 Pelicans 113-105 Knicks Feb 26, 2023 Knicks 128-106 Pelicans

