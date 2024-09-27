How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Preseason game between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Panthers (2-1) will play on Friday against the Hurricanes (0-1) at PNC Arena, with both teams striving to improve their standings in the league.

The Panthers took on a familiar opponent in their third preseason matchup on Wednesday night, playing in an NBA arena that also serves as home to the ECHL Solar Bears. Despite holding a 7-5 lead, Florida ended up falling 8-7 to Tampa Bay, who scored five goals in the third period against goalie Ken Appleby after he replaced Chris Driedger.

With 7:23 left on the clock, Ryan McAllister capitalized on a Tampa Bay turnover in Florida's zone to extend the lead to 7-5. However, the Lightning netted three goals in the final 5:21 to pull off the comeback victory.

The Canes, meanwhile, wipe their slow start to the game away by getting a last-minute goal in regulation to secure a 2-1 victory over the Lightning in their preseason opener.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

Florida Panthers will take on Carolina Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NHL game on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

Date Friday, September 27, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue PNC Arena Location Raleigh, NC

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: NHLN, ESPN+

Local TV channel: SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

Florida Panthers team news and players to watch

t's undeniable that the Florida Panthers have one of the most grueling and physically demanding training camps in the NHL. Over the past three seasons, head coach Paul Maurice has pushed his squad through an intense and taxing regimen right from the start.

Given this, it's no shock that as week two of camp rolls on, the Panthers are dealing with a few injury concerns. Center Anton Lundell missed practice and is currently listed as day-to-day due to a lower-body issue.

Originally, the plan was for Lundell to participate in the Panthers' home preseason game on Saturday in Sunrise, but now it seems doubtful he will take the ice. There's no need for Maurice and his staff to risk putting a player on the ice who isn’t feeling 100% physically.

Meanwhile, forward Justin Sourdif will be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining an upper-body injury that also left him with around 12 stitches to his eye and lip. Sourdif picked up the injury during a practice session earlier in the week.

Carolina Hurricanes team news and players to watch

For the first time since their playoff exit, the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice on Tuesday for some semi-competitive hockey. The Canes kicked off their preseason schedule with a trip to Tampa Bay, facing off against the Lightning in the first of six exhibition games.

As expected throughout this preseason, the Hurricanes fielded a lineup blending experienced players with promising newcomers. Familiar faces from last season, such as Jack Drury, Dmitry Orlov, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, were joined by offseason acquisitions Tyson Jost and Eric Robinson, giving fans their first glimpse of the new signings. The team also gave some of their top prospects a chance to shine, with Pyotr Kochetkov starting between the pipes for the Canes in their opener.

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 03/15/24 Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 Florida Panthers NHL 02/23/24 Carolina Hurricanes 1-0 Florida Panthers NHL 11/11/23 Florida Panthers 5-2 Carolina Hurricanes NHL 09/30/23 Florida Panthers 4-2 Carolina Hurricanes NHL 09/28/23 Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 Florida Panthers NHL

More NHL news and coverage