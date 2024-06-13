Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Palmeiras and Vasco da Gama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Palmeiras will look to extend their current unbeaten streak across all competitions to five games on Friday when they play host to Vasco da Gama at Allianz Parque.

Reigning Brasileiro champions Palmeiras have had a solid start to the new campaign, as can be seen by their current seventh-place position in the table, sitting just three points behind the current league leaders Flamengo.

The visitors, meanwhile, come into this contest off the back of a 6-1 defeat, and risk falling into the Brasileiro relegation zone if they lose again.

Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama kick-off time

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Allianz Parque

The Serie A match between Palmeiras and Vasco da Gama will be played at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Serie A match between Palmeiras and Vasco da Gama is available to watch and stream online live on Globo TV Internacional and Premiere 4.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

Palmeiras will be without the services of Bruno Rodrigues until July after recent knee surgery, while Dudu is also out through injury. Luis Guilherme is unlikely to feature in this fixture as West Ham United have been lining up a medical ahead of his expected move to the Premier League side this summer.

Palmeiras possible XI: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Cerqueira, Piquerez; Menino, Rafael, Estevao, Veiga, Lazaro; Rony

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Pereira, Lomba, Mateus Defenders: Gomez, Murilo, Luan, Michel, Naves, Piquerez, Vanderlan, Paulista, Rocha, Mayke, Garcia Midfielders: Moreno, Fabinho, Menino, Rafael, Rios, Veiga, Jhon, Romulo, Guilherme Forwards: Dudu, Endrick, Rony, Lazaro, Lopes, Estevao, Lopez

Vasco da Gama team news

Vasco da Gama's Joao Victor will miss out this weekend after he was sent off during their loss to Flamengo, which could force a significant change at the back.

Paulinho is also out at the moment due to a knee injury, with his return not expected until July.

Vasco da Gama possible XI: Jardim; Luis, Maicon, Leo, Piton; Galdames Sforza; Adson, Payet, David; Vegetti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jardim, Keiller, Pablo Defenders: Rodríguez, Léo, Maicon, Piton, Luis, Medel, Rojas, Victor, Henrique Midfielders: Lucca, Jair, Sforza, Praxedes, Gabriel, Moura, Galdames, Carvalho Forwards: David, Clayton, Marcus, Erick, Adson, Rossi, Serginho, Rayan, Vegetti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/08/23 Palmeiras 1-0 Vasco da Gama Brasileirão Série A 24/04/23 Vasco da Gama 2-2 Palmeiras Brasileirão Série A 27/01/21 Palmeiras 1-1 Vasco da Gama Brasileirão Série A 09/11/20 Vasco da Gama 0-1 Palmeiras Brasileirão Série A 07/11/19 Vasco da Gama 1-2 Palmeiras Brasileirão Série A

