Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are set to clash in Week 18 of the NFL season, with both teams entering the game under contrasting circumstances.
The Packers still have plenty on the line heading into this matchup. A victory over the Bears, combined with a Dallas Cowboys win against the Washington Commanders, would secure the No. 6 seed for Green Bay. If not, the Packers will drop to the No. 7 seed and face a daunting trip to Philadelphia to battle the Eagles in the Wild Card round. With their playoff positioning hanging in the balance, Green Bay is expected to leave no stone unturned in their effort on Sunday.
The Bears, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult season with a 4-12 record after a 6-3 loss to Seattle in their last outing. Chicago managed to tie the game at three points apiece in the second quarter but couldn’t muster any offensive rhythm the rest of the way.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.
Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears: Date and kick-off time
The Packers will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
|Date
|Sunday, January 5
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Lambeau Field
|Location
|Green Bay, Wisconsin
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears NFL Week 18 game
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 811 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 805 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears team news & key players
Green Bay Packers team news
The Packers come into this game with an 11-5 record, fresh off a narrow 27-25 loss to Minnesota. Green Bay trailed 27-10 at the start of the fourth quarter but mounted a late comeback before falling short as the Vikings secured the win with a decisive first down.
In that game, the Packers were outgained 441-271 in total yardage, matched the turnover battle at one apiece, and converted 8-of-14 third downs. Jordan Love threw for 185 yards and one touchdown, while Josh Jacobs added 69 rushing yards and a score.
Before that loss, Green Bay had looked dominant in back-to-back victories, shutting out the Saints 34-0 and dismantling the Seahawks 30-13. The Packers have won five of their last seven games, with four losses this season coming against the Lions and Vikings. Green Bay's offense has averaged 27.4 points per game, supported by 226.4 passing yards and 144.6 rushing yards per contest.
On defense, they've allowed 19.6 points per game. Jordan Love has completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,320 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while Josh Jacobs has rushed for 1,285 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
Packers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Callis
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|R. Starkey
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Calf
|D. Whelan
|Punter
|Questionable
|Forearm
|J. Morgan
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|T. Pitts
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Z. Gilbert
|Cornerback
|Out
|Knee
|T. Davis
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|A. Dillon
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|A. Dillard
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Concussion
|J. Howard
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|L. Davis
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Cox
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Foot
|J. Jacobs
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Wrist
|G. DuBose
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Head
|J. Alexander
|Cornerback
|Out
|Knee
|D. Wyatt
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Concussion
|C. Watson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|T. Jones
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Biceps
|Q. Walker
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|E. Williams
|Safety
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|J. Bullard
|Safety
|Questionable
|Ankle
|E. Merriweather
|Running Back
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Z. Anderson
|Safety
|Questionable
|Concussion
Chicago Bears team news
The Bears' recent struggles were evident against Seattle, where they were outgained 265-179 in total yards, matched the turnover battle at one, and went just 5-of-15 on third downs. Quarterback Caleb Williams finished with 122 passing yards and one interception, while DJ Moore caught six passes for 54 yards in the defeat.
Chicago has lost 10 straight games, including a 34-17 drubbing by Detroit and a 30-12 setback against Minnesota before the Seattle game. They sit at the bottom of the NFC North standings. The Bears' offense has struggled, averaging just 17.9 points per game, with 184.1 passing yards and 103.2 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they've allowed 21.8 points per game. Caleb Williams has completed 61.9% of his passes for 3,393 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while D’Andre Swift has contributed 894 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season.
Bears injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|P. Scales
|Long Snapper
|Injured Reserve
|Back
|R. Green
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Stevenson
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Shoulder - AC Joint
|J. Brisker
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|F. Swain
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Coleman
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Upper Body
|I. Wheeler
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|L. Borom
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Illness
|N. Webster
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|C. Johnson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Bates
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|B. Murray
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|L. Patrick
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|R. Odunze
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Illness
|T. Jenkins
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Calf
|A. Billings
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|T. Homer
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|B. Jones
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|S. Carlson
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Collarbone
|D. Carter
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|T. Sweeney
|Tight End
|Out
|Undisclosed
|C. Williams
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|E. Hicks
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Ankle
|G. Stroman
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder