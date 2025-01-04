Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bears versus Packers NFL Week 18 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are set to clash in Week 18 of the NFL season, with both teams entering the game under contrasting circumstances.

The Packers still have plenty on the line heading into this matchup. A victory over the Bears, combined with a Dallas Cowboys win against the Washington Commanders, would secure the No. 6 seed for Green Bay. If not, the Packers will drop to the No. 7 seed and face a daunting trip to Philadelphia to battle the Eagles in the Wild Card round. With their playoff positioning hanging in the balance, Green Bay is expected to leave no stone unturned in their effort on Sunday.

The Bears, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult season with a 4-12 record after a 6-3 loss to Seattle in their last outing. Chicago managed to tie the game at three points apiece in the second quarter but couldn’t muster any offensive rhythm the rest of the way.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Packers will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 811 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 805 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears team news & key players

Green Bay Packers team news

The Packers come into this game with an 11-5 record, fresh off a narrow 27-25 loss to Minnesota. Green Bay trailed 27-10 at the start of the fourth quarter but mounted a late comeback before falling short as the Vikings secured the win with a decisive first down.

In that game, the Packers were outgained 441-271 in total yardage, matched the turnover battle at one apiece, and converted 8-of-14 third downs. Jordan Love threw for 185 yards and one touchdown, while Josh Jacobs added 69 rushing yards and a score.

Before that loss, Green Bay had looked dominant in back-to-back victories, shutting out the Saints 34-0 and dismantling the Seahawks 30-13. The Packers have won five of their last seven games, with four losses this season coming against the Lions and Vikings. Green Bay's offense has averaged 27.4 points per game, supported by 226.4 passing yards and 144.6 rushing yards per contest.

On defense, they've allowed 19.6 points per game. Jordan Love has completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,320 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while Josh Jacobs has rushed for 1,285 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Whelan Punter Questionable Forearm J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Knee T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck A. Dillard Tackle Questionable Concussion J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed B. Cox Defensive Lineman Questionable Foot J. Jacobs Running Back Questionable Wrist G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Head J. Alexander Cornerback Out Knee D. Wyatt Defensive Lineman Questionable Concussion C. Watson Wide Receiver Questionable Knee T. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Biceps Q. Walker Linebacker Questionable Ankle E. Williams Safety Questionable Quadriceps J. Bullard Safety Questionable Ankle E. Merriweather Running Back Out Undisclosed Z. Anderson Safety Questionable Concussion

Chicago Bears team news

The Bears' recent struggles were evident against Seattle, where they were outgained 265-179 in total yards, matched the turnover battle at one, and went just 5-of-15 on third downs. Quarterback Caleb Williams finished with 122 passing yards and one interception, while DJ Moore caught six passes for 54 yards in the defeat.

Chicago has lost 10 straight games, including a 34-17 drubbing by Detroit and a 30-12 setback against Minnesota before the Seattle game. They sit at the bottom of the NFC North standings. The Bears' offense has struggled, averaging just 17.9 points per game, with 184.1 passing yards and 103.2 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they've allowed 21.8 points per game. Caleb Williams has completed 61.9% of his passes for 3,393 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while D’Andre Swift has contributed 894 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Stevenson Defensive Back Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint J. Brisker Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee L. Borom Offensive Lineman Questionable Illness N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Bates Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Concussion B. Murray Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee R. Odunze Wide Receiver Questionable Illness T. Jenkins Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf A. Billings Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Homer Running Back Questionable Hamstring B. Jones Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle S. Carlson Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone D. Carter Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Sweeney Tight End Out Undisclosed C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed E. Hicks Defensive Back Questionable Ankle G. Stroman Cornerback Questionable Shoulder

