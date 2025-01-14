How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The thrilling NBA battle between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will start on January 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Cavaliers led the league having 122.9 points per game, and the Pacers are currently in 10th place with an average of 115.6 points per game. The Pacers struggle defensively despite their offensive skills, giving up 116.0 points each game (22nd). On the other hand, the Cavaliers' defense is strong; they allow only 111.4 points per game, which is 12th in the NBA.

The Pacers shoot at 48.9%, which is fourth best in the league, and the Cavaliers shoot at 50.5%, which is first best.

The Pacers get 41.4 rebounds a game, which is 27th in the league. The Cavaliers get 43.6 rebounds a game, which is 18th.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against each other in an epic NBA game on January 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date January 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam scores 19.8 points every game on average and makes 52% of his field goals and 75.5 percent of his free throws. He also grabs 7.3 boards per game.

Tyrese Haliburton averaged 8.9 assists and 1.8 turnovers.

Myles Turner halts 2.09 blocks each game.

Indiana Pacers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season C, James Wiseman Calf injury Out for Season

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell scores 22.9 points a game and shoots 45.0% from his shots and an amazing 81.3% from free throws for the Cavaliers.

Jarrett Allen averages 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 offensive boards per game.

Darius Garland averages 6.7 assists and 2.3 turnovers per game.

Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams battled each other, the Pacers and the Cavaliers were very close, with both sides showing off their offensive skills. The Pacers claimed three of these games, which includes two high-scoring games earlier this season. Their most recent win was 129–117 on October 11, 2024. The Cavaliers, on the other side, won two games, including a close one by 129–120 on the 13th of April 2024, and another by 108–103 on the 19th of March 2024, showing that they could beat the Pacers in close games. Based on these outcomes, this game is predicted to be a different high-scoring one with both teams exchanging offensive blows. However, the Cavaliers may have an edge because their defense is more consistent. Cleveland might have the edge in this game if they can stop Indiana from scoring and keep the boards with performers like Jarrett Allen.

Date Results Oct 11, 2024 Pacers 129-117 Cavaliers Apr 13, 2024 Cavaliers 129-120 Pacers Mar 19, 2024 Cavaliers 108-103 Pacers Nov 04, 2023 Pacers 121-116 Cavaliers Oct 29, 2023 Pacers 125-113 Cavaliers

